RnB 11 September, 2024

Gerard Alain Releases New Single 'King Of The Getdown'

Gerard Alain Releases New Single 'King Of The Getdown'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising pop sensation Gerard Alain has officially released his latest single, KING OF THE GETDOWN, a high-energy track designed to get listeners on their feet and moving. Described by Alain as his "love letter to pop music," the song blends infectious beats with funky rhythms, drawing inspiration from pop icons like Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Black Eyed Peas, and Usher.

"I grew up dancing to songs from Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Black Eyed Peas, and Usher, and I'm stepping up to make that same music for a new generation of music lovers," said Gerard Alain. His dynamic sound, rooted in a fusion of pop, funk, and soul, radiates a fresh, vibrant energy that resonates with fans worldwide.

With the success of his previous singles BLACK JAMES DEAN and I GOT IT, both featured on Spotify's "Best Funk Songs of 2023" editorial playlist, Gerard Alain is no stranger to making waves in the industry. His debut album OPENING ACT, released in early 2024, has solidified his presence in the pop-funk scene.

Gerard's unique style draws from a range of influences, including Janelle Monáe, Bruno Mars, Michael Jackson, and James Brown, which is evident in his captivating performances and innovative soundscapes. His musical journey has taken him from his hometown of Atlanta, GA, to Nashville, TN, where he continues to push the boundaries of modern pop music.






