News
Pop / Rock 11 September, 2024

Karyyn Shares New Track Ground'

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
378 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
254 entries in 21 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
235 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
482 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
691 entries in 27 charts
Good Luck, Babe!
Chappell Roan
184 entries in 16 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
309 entries in 24 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
203 entries in 21 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
252 entries in 21 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
388 entries in 26 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
268 entries in 18 charts
Belong Together
Mark Ambor
248 entries in 16 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
183 entries in 3 charts
Houdini
Eminem
235 entries in 24 charts
Karyyn Shares New Track Ground'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Armenian-American producer, songwriter and vocalist KÁRYYN has shared a brand new track "Ground", which is out now via Mute.
On her latest release, we find KÁRYYN bowed in gratitude, honoring every pain, joy and trial that brought her to this moment. "It's about pulling back to see the bigger picture, and beginning anew," she explains. "Ground' is a call to end hesitation and take action: 'No more time for conversation, no more time for sentiment, bring me the science, show me the proof'". Inspired in part by myths from Clarissa Pinkola Estés' book The Women Who Run with the Wolves, "Ground" is a missive on female liberation and on coming back to life on your own terms.

As an explorer of sound healing practices, KÁRYYN's latest song is tuned to 432hz, the Schumann frequency, said to be in harmony with the natural vibrations of the universe. It's a gesture intended to put the listener at ease, where they can find themselves relaxed and open to new inspirations. The song is a co-production between KÁRYYN, Hudson Mohawke and James Ford, born from the same fruitful sessions as her most recent release, the Calm KAOSS! EP.

In the spring of 2024, KÁRYYN's Calm KAOSS! EP was met with acclaim from the press, who described the work as "techno-symphonic grandeur" (The Guardian) and "a stylistic triumph" (CLASH). Accompanied by remixes from HAAi and Airspace, the EP served as a bridge to carry KÁRYYN from her formative inspirations into the future. Now, with "Ground", she invites us to look deeper and act on our earned spiritual wisdom.






