"Two Beats, One Soul" Unites Artists From The US And Cuba To Bring The Influence Of Cuban Music And Culture To Comcast's Black Experience On Xfinity Platform





Husband and wife music producers Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew embark on an ambitious journey to Cuba: two weeks in



Two Beats, One Soul documents the triumphs as well as the tribulations of their journey, balancing the cultural exchange as Americans, and demonstrates the many obstacles that Americans may encounter when doing business in Cuba. From the limitations on financial transactions to navigating the political landscape, there were many challenges that surfaced. The film captures the closing of the Cuban embassy caused by the impact of Category 5 Hurricane Irma, all the way to mysterious "sonic attacks" and major power outages across the island. Above all however, this documentary is a true testimony of making the impossible possible, and never giving up.



"We are honored to work with music producers and filmmakers Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew in showcasing the vibrant history of Afro-Caribbean music in Two Beats, One Soul on the



"We wanted to pay homage to the wonderful, musical legacy of Cuba," said filmmakers Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew. "With this film, we are celebrating the dual heartbeats of both Cuban and American culture. We are grateful to partner with Comcast's



In addition to this brilliant documentary, a 13-song album was born from this remarkable experience. The documentary visually walks through the album-making process, giving the audience an up-close glimpse into Cuban culture and lifestyle through a musical lens. Despite language barriers and cultural differences, music has been hailed as the universal language of mankind. Two Beats, One Soul - The



The Chew's have brought together classic Cuban harmonies and paired it with U.S. modern day music while telling an enriching story of resilience, brother/sisterhood, gratitude and service. Together, they combined their years of music industry knowledge and love for Cuban melodies to create an unforgettable experience through film.



Two Beats, One Soul is directed by Billie Woodruff and Sara Nesson. Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew produced alongside Antonio Martinez, Susan Gluth, and Kenny Gifford, with Mark Grier and Kathy Grier as executive producers. For more information about the film, please visit https://allthingschew.com/2beats1soul/.



Black

Xfinity customers can access the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Comcast announced the premiere of Two Beats, One Soul, a documentary film that celebrates and explores the synergies of two cultures by recreating traditional Cuban sounds and rhythms within today's musical landscape, on Comcast's Black Experience on Xfinity channel and the Xumo Play free streaming app. Launched in 2021, Black Experience on Xfinity showcases the ultimate in Black storytelling from diverse programming partners, film studios, and independent creators, and has released a variety of original and acquired films and series spotlighting diverse talent.Husband and wife music producers Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew embark on an ambitious journey to Cuba: two weeks in Havana to create a collaboration of sounds which originated from Afro-Caribbean roots that has evolved into what we now consider modern day Salsa music. Bringing together artists from the U.S. and Cuba, the film shines a light on Cuban culture and takes the viewer through the creative process and challenges of producing an album while providing an auditory sensation that touches the soul. Featuring Eric Benét, Louie Vega and Sergio George - who has produced albums for Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and more. Audiences will walk away feeling the passion, positive energy, and love that keeps this musical marriage strong.Two Beats, One Soul documents the triumphs as well as the tribulations of their journey, balancing the cultural exchange as Americans, and demonstrates the many obstacles that Americans may encounter when doing business in Cuba. From the limitations on financial transactions to navigating the political landscape, there were many challenges that surfaced. The film captures the closing of the Cuban embassy caused by the impact of Category 5 Hurricane Irma, all the way to mysterious "sonic attacks" and major power outages across the island. Above all however, this documentary is a true testimony of making the impossible possible, and never giving up."We are honored to work with music producers and filmmakers Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew in showcasing the vibrant history of Afro-Caribbean music in Two Beats, One Soul on the Black Experience on Xfinity channel," said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to amplifying authentic Black stories and culture on a platform that enables diverse talent to reach and inspire a wider audience.""We wanted to pay homage to the wonderful, musical legacy of Cuba," said filmmakers Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew. "With this film, we are celebrating the dual heartbeats of both Cuban and American culture. We are grateful to partner with Comcast's Black Experience on Xfinity, a team that shares our mission to honor the culture and spirit of the human experience and look forward to audiences seeing the magic we shared while making this film."In addition to this brilliant documentary, a 13-song album was born from this remarkable experience. The documentary visually walks through the album-making process, giving the audience an up-close glimpse into Cuban culture and lifestyle through a musical lens. Despite language barriers and cultural differences, music has been hailed as the universal language of mankind. Two Beats, One Soul - The Deluxe Version, is available on all streaming platforms.The Chew's have brought together classic Cuban harmonies and paired it with U.S. modern day music while telling an enriching story of resilience, brother/sisterhood, gratitude and service. Together, they combined their years of music industry knowledge and love for Cuban melodies to create an unforgettable experience through film.Two Beats, One Soul is directed by Billie Woodruff and Sara Nesson. Ray Chew and Vivian Scott Chew produced alongside Antonio Martinez, Susan Gluth, and Kenny Gifford, with Mark Grier and Kathy Grier as executive producers. For more information about the film, please visit https://allthingschew.com/2beats1soul/. Experience on Xfinity is a first-of-its-kind destination of Black entertainment, movies, TV shows, news and more. Available at home on Xfinity X1 and Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream app, the Black Experience on Xfinity features original and high-quality content from Comcast NBCUniversal and other major studios, in addition to content from many of Xfinity's existing network partners, at no additional cost to Xfinity customers.Xfinity customers can access the Black Experience on channel 1622 or simply say "Black Experience" into the Voice Remote to instantly enjoy the ultimate in Black storytelling.



