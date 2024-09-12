Top40-Charts.com
Country 12 September, 2024

Birdie Nichols, Remembers Loved Ones With Her New Self-Penned Single "Desert Lilies Blooming"

Birdie Nichols, Remembers Loved Ones With Her New Self-Penned Single "Desert Lilies Blooming"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 17-year-old Western music "it-girl," Birdie Nichols, has released a new single "Desert Lilies Blooming" that pays tribute to her loved ones since passed. It beautifully captures the love and intimacy we share for each other - a feeling that never fades and extends beyond their passing. In fitting tribute to those lost 23 years ago today on 9-11, Birdie's track is a heartfelt reminder for all.

"Places hold memories of the people we share our lives with, and when you lose a loved one, you return to those special places to feel your loved one's presence," said Birdie Nichols.

"And I come back to this place
Just to try to see your face

I look to the sky and wonder why
As I hang my head down low
I can see the desert lilies blooming

Feel the sand holding your hand
As I wish upon a shooting star
I can see the desert lilies blooming
I can feel the desert lilies blooming."
-- Excerpt from "Desert Lilies Blooming"

"Heartbreaking and evocative writing, listen as Birdie finds refuge from the pain of a lost loved one in one of her favorite places--the Arizona desert," states Mark Oliverius, Nashville producer/songwriter ("Whole Lotta Gone"--Joe Diffie), who produced Birdie's debut album.

"Desert Lilies Blooming" is the teen's seventh single release--others were "Blue Lightning Ambush," "Hell's Canyon," "Gunslinger," "No Cattle Kind Of Cowboy," "The Dutchman's Mine," and "Tough as Diamonds," all which embrace the rich, cultural heritage of her upbringing in Arizona. Her growing catalog demonstrates her authentic sound and denotes a girl of a musical maturity beyond her years and a focused sense of direction--to go West. All seven tracks are included on Birdie's debut EP, Into The West, which is slated for release on Friday, October 18. Nichols puts her modern spin on her music, with influence drawn from traditional country and modern tunesmiths like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, Patsy Montana and Marty Robbins.

Track Listing:
1. Into The West
2. Tough As Diamonds
3. Blue Lightning Ambush
4. The Dutchman's Mine
5. No Cattle Kind of Cowboy
6. Gunslinger
7. Hell's Canyon
8. Desert Lilies Blooming
9. Golden Fields of the Sun
10. Blue Lightning Ambush (acoustic vers.)

Birdie enjoys showcasing her exceptional style and talents and the opportunity to share her Western roots. While she mostly writes alone (or sometimes with her mother), she takes great pride in honing her skills and has just begun to co-write with some of Nashville's notable writers. She is dedicated to writing daily, honing her craft, and releasing music that brings her joy.
Keep up with Birdie on her official website, follow her on Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe to her official YouTube channel to watch her latest videos.






