KillerStar Today Roll Out New Video For "Falling Through" From Upcoming Album 'KillerStar Reimagined' Out 10/4

Everybody Loves A Hero (Ambient Version) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Buzzed-about UK band KillerStar today roll out the video for a new version of the track "Falling Through" from their KillerStar Reimagined album, due out October 4 on vinyl and digitally. "The songs on the album are a mix of quite radical new versions of the original album and remixes, for which Mark Plati did much of the production work," says band co-founder Rob Fleming. Watch the video, directed and shot by Laura Lynn Petrick, for "Falling Through," hitting streaming platforms on September 13.KillerStar is a new band led by Rob Fleming and James Sedge which features an array of David Bowie's most trusted collaborators: Mike Garson on piano, Earl Slick and Mark Plati on guitar, Gail Ann Dorsey and Tim Lefebvre on bass, Emm Gryner on backing vocals, and Donny McCaslin on saxophone. Collectively they have crafted a sound which fuses the scale of classic rock with sophisticated harmonies and elements of art rock.KillerStar released their self-titled debut album on March 1, 2024. It received critical acclaim with 4* reviews in The Times, MOJO, and RNR Magazine. They followed it with a headlining packed-out album launch show (March 16) at London's 100 Club. The band's founders Rob Fleming (vocals, guitar, synths) and James Sedge (drums) were joined by three of the album's key musicians: keyboardist Mike Garson, guitarist Mark Plati, and vocalist Emm Gryner along with keyboardist Dom Beken (Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, The Orb) and guitarist Kevin Armstrong. Tickets are now on sale for KillerStar's U.S. debut on November 2 at the Cutting Room in NYC.At the NYC show, Rob Fleming and James Sedge will perform with Bowie band alumni Mike Garson, Mark Plati, and Gerry Leonard. They will be joined by Dom Beken (from Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets) and Grammy Award winner and saxophonist Andy Snitzer as well as Ulrika Bergelind and Nicki Richards on backing vocals.Here are quotes from KillerStar's Rob Fleming and James Sedge about the KillerStar Reimagined album:"There was so much music recorded for the KillerStar album we felt there were some alternate approaches to versions of the songs that would be exciting to hear. With that in mind, we set about working with Mark Plati to reimagine some of the songs. This meant in some cases adding some additional instrumentation, in others it meant remixing the tracks with new approaches in mind, sometimes bringing to the fore instrumental parts that were already recorded. Many of the songs sound radically different from the original KillerStar album.""We were excited to work with such a renowned producer as Mark who is already part of the KillerStar family, playing bass at our live shows. You can hear why Mark Plati was a producer of choice for bands such as The Cure and of course David Bowie. We also asked Catherine Anne Davies (also known as The Anchoress) to do a remix which is a really radical revamp of one of our songs ('Should've Known Better'). We are really pleased with how the album turned out and we think Reimagined will be exciting for existing KillerStar fans to hear and also for people new to our music.""The standout Go (Hold On Tight) moves in slinky fashion before unfurling a gigantic, irresistible chorus; You're A Chameleon channels Suede and the closing Falling Through takes almost seven minutes to tell its beguiling tale, as Donny McCaslin's saxophone wails appealingly in the background. There's more to come here, hopefully" (★★★★) MOJO"There's something of Ashes to Ashes in Go (Hold On Tight) and a touch of Aladdin Sane in Everybody Loves A Hero. But the songs also have enough of their own, dark-edged character to take the whole thing beyond pastiche." (★★★★) The Times"All killer. All star." (★★★★) Top40-Charts Magazine"…merges classic rock, art rock, and powerful melodies/harmonies. It features many David Bowie collaborators including guitarists Earl Slick and Mark Plati. 'Should've Known Better' rockets to catchy heights. 'Go (Hold on Tight)' spotlights Plati's baritone guitar and notably reflects Bowie's experimental bent. 'Feel It' is a resonant rocker." - VINTAGE GUITAR"Their sound is distinctively Bowiesque: crunchy power chords leading the way into a supremely catchy tune whose infectious hook will immediately have fans finding parallels with their late idol." - Louder Than War"…new band with a fresh art rock aesthetic…impeccable musicianship" - Andy Kaufmann, Music Connection (January 2024)KillerStar express timeless '70s musicianship and art-rock invention through a contemporary prism, highlighted by the singles "Got Me All Wrong," "Falling Through", You're A Chameleon and "Should've Known Better." The band was formed by Fleming and Sedge to capture a sound that they felt was missing: one that linked the current resurgence of psychedelia, the contemporary indie and alternative scenes, and the primal rush of early '70s rock 'n' roll.With songs exuding gritty rock 'n' roll and time-honoured glamour, the record was full written and arranged by Rob and James before being completed by some suitably top tier collaborators. Mixing was provided by Dave Eringa, best known for his long-term creative connection with Manic Street Preachers, while digital mastering was provided by Joe La Porta and vinyl mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road.The album is available on limited edition 180-gram gold vinyl, black vinyl, CD and digital formats.Album track listing for KillerStar Reimagined:Go (Hold On Tight) (Alternative Version)Falling Through (Alternative Version)Too Late (Alternative Version)Should've Known Better (The Anchoress Remix)Everybody Loves A Hero (Alternative Version)Falling Through (Acoustic Version)Everybody Loves A Hero (Ambient Version)



