News
Tour Dates 12 September, 2024

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore Celebrate New Album Texicali With Grammy Museum Event At New York's Greene Space On October 22

Submit your news, get featured!

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore Celebrate New Album Texicali With Grammy Museum Event At New York's Greene Space On October 22
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore have been hailed as "a modern-day Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson" (Texas Monthly) for their new album TexiCali - and on Tuesday October 22, they'll team with The GRAMMY Museum to celebrate this collaborative project at WNYC's Greene Space. Moderated by New York Times bestselling author Warren Zanes for The GRAMMY Museum's "New York Evening With" series, the event will feature an intimate conversation and special performance from Alvin and Gilmore - presented in partnership with the Americana Music Association. For tickets and more details visit: https://www.universe.com/events/a-new-york-evening-with-dave-alvin-jimmie-dale-gilmore-tickets-LSFY5W

The GRAMMY Museum event adds to a triumphant 2024 for the duo, who build on a partnership that began six years ago with their Billboard chart-topping debut Downey To Lubbock. Next week on September 18, Alvin will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Nashville's hallowed Ryman Auditorium as part of the 2024 Americana Music Honors - which will be presented to him by Gilmore. The following day, Alvin will sit down for a career-spanning conversation with Zanes, and that night will perform an official showcase with Gilmore and their band The Guilty Ones at 3rd & Lindsley (among a slew of additional AmericanaFest activity).

For his part, Jimmie Dale Gilmore recently joined WTF with Marc Maron for a wide-ranging discussion of his blossoming second-act partnership with Alvin, as well as his esteemed earlier work in The Flatlanders and the unexpected intersection of Tibetan Buddhism with the Texas Panhandle: https://www.wtfpod.com/podcast/episode-1562-jimmie-dale-gilmore
Listen to TexiCali in full here: https://ffm.to/texicalialbum

GRAMMY-winning artist Dave Alvin and GRAMMY nominee Jimmie Dale Gilmore will continue their current "We're Still Here" tour into the fall, with well over a dozen dates announced through November. Recent tour stops have been hailed as "superb and surprising" (Philadelphia Inquirer) and "effortlessly cool…tender and beautiful" (Magnet). After seeing them perform live, the Boston Globe named the duo's "Borderland" one of their Songs Of The Summer (alongside Zach Bryan, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish and Vampire Weekend) noting: "I doubt that the personal-as-political has ever been more closely observed or more beautifully sung." See below for a full list of current Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore tour dates with The Guilty Ones, including a just-announced return to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in October.

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones - We're Still Here - The Tour:
September 11 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre
September 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
September 13 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's
September 15 - Pomeroy, OH - Fur Peace Ranch
September 18 - Nashville, TN - 2024 Americana Music Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium
September 19 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley (AmericanaFest)
September 20 - Nashville, TN - EastSide Bowl (AmericanaFest)
September 21 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
September 22 - Lincoln, NE - Zoo Bar
October 4-6 - San Francisco, CA - Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2024
October 22 - New York, NY - GRAMMY Museum event at WNYC Greene Space
October 23 - Homer, NY - Center For The Arts
October 25 - Buffalo, NY - Sportsmen's Tavern
October 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - City Winery
October 27 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage
October 29 - Columbus, OH - Natalies Grandview
October 30 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
October 31 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box
November 1 - Three Oaks, MI - Acorn Theatre
November 2 - Chicago, IL - City Winery
February 22-28 - Outlaw Country Cruise 2025
** More dates to be added soon

TexiCali Tracklist:
1. Borderland
2. Southwest Chief
3. Broke Down Engine
4. Trying To Be Free
5. Blind Owl
6. Death Of The Last Stripper
7. Roll Around
8. Betty And Dupree
9. Why I'm Walking
10. Down The 285
11. We're Still Here﻿






