Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore Celebrate New Album Texicali With Grammy Museum Event At New York's Greene Space On October 22

11. We're Still Here﻿ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore have been hailed as "a modern-day Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson" (Texas Monthly) for their new album TexiCali - and on Tuesday October 22, they'll team with The GRAMMY Museum to celebrate this collaborative project at WNYC's Greene Space. Moderated by New York Times bestselling author Warren Zanes for The GRAMMY Museum's "New York Evening With" series, the event will feature an intimate conversation and special performance from Alvin and Gilmore - presented in partnership with the Americana Music Association. For tickets and more details visit: https://www.universe.com/events/a-new-york-evening-with-dave-alvin-jimmie-dale-gilmore-tickets-LSFY5WThe GRAMMY Museum event adds to a triumphant 2024 for the duo, who build on a partnership that began six years ago with their Billboard chart-topping debut Downey To Lubbock. Next week on September 18, Alvin will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Nashville's hallowed Ryman Auditorium as part of the 2024 Americana Music Honors - which will be presented to him by Gilmore. The following day, Alvin will sit down for a career-spanning conversation with Zanes, and that night will perform an official showcase with Gilmore and their band The Guilty Ones at 3rd & Lindsley (among a slew of additional AmericanaFest activity).For his part, Jimmie Dale Gilmore recently joined WTF with Marc Maron for a wide-ranging discussion of his blossoming second-act partnership with Alvin, as well as his esteemed earlier work in The Flatlanders and the unexpected intersection of Tibetan Buddhism with the Texas Panhandle: https://www.wtfpod.com/podcast/episode-1562-jimmie-dale-gilmoreListen to TexiCali in full here: https://ffm.to/texicalialbumGRAMMY-winning artist Dave Alvin and GRAMMY nominee Jimmie Dale Gilmore will continue their current "We're Still Here" tour into the fall, with well over a dozen dates announced through November. Recent tour stops have been hailed as "superb and surprising" (Philadelphia Inquirer) and "effortlessly cool…tender and beautiful" (Magnet). After seeing them perform live, the Boston Globe named the duo's "Borderland" one of their Songs Of The Summer (alongside Zach Bryan, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish and Vampire Weekend) noting: "I doubt that the personal-as-political has ever been more closely observed or more beautifully sung." See below for a full list of current Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore tour dates with The Guilty Ones, including a just-announced return to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in October.Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones - We're Still Here - The Tour: September 11 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre September 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium September 13 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's September 15 - Pomeroy, OH - Fur Peace Ranch September 18 - Nashville, TN - 2024 Americana Music Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium September 19 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley (AmericanaFest) September 20 - Nashville, TN - EastSide Bowl (AmericanaFest) September 21 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads September 22 - Lincoln, NE - Zoo BarOctober 4-6 - San Francisco, CA - Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2024October 22 - New York, NY - GRAMMY Museum event at WNYC Greene SpaceOctober 23 - Homer, NY - Center For The ArtsOctober 25 - Buffalo, NY - Sportsmen's TavernOctober 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - City WineryOctober 27 - Charleston, WV - Mountain StageOctober 29 - Columbus, OH - Natalies GrandviewOctober 30 - Ann Arbor, MI - The ArkOctober 31 - Cleveland, OH - Music BoxNovember 1 - Three Oaks, MI - Acorn TheatreNovember 2 - Chicago, IL - City WineryFebruary 22-28 - Outlaw Country Cruise 2025** More dates to be added soonTexiCali Tracklist:1. Borderland2. Southwest Chief3. Broke Down Engine4. Trying To Be Free5. Blind Owl6. Death Of The Last Stripper7. Roll Around8. Betty And Dupree9. Why I'm Walking10. Down The 28511. We're Still Here﻿



