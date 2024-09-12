Future Reveals 'Mixtape Pluto' Release Date









Rap would never sound, look, or feel the same after New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Diamond-certified three-time GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop luminary Future formally details his highly anticipated new project MIXTAPE PLUTO. Continuing Future's prolific game-changing 2024, the mixtape event of the year is set to be released on September 20, 2024. Pre-save/pre-add the mixtape here. Future also details an exclusive run of merchandise and physical product available for MIXTAPE PLUTO at freebandz.com, now available for pre-order. Items include bundles with limited edition t-shirts, a CD, and two vinyl variants in both black and green.Additionally, Future continues to give fans a glimpse into the world of MIXTAPE PLUTO with the release of a new teaser for the song "TOO FAST." Watch here. Future has been igniting a frenzy across social media over the past few weeks in the run-up to the project's release, previously sharing clips for various tracks across the mixtape, including hints of collaboration with Travis Scott.Earlier this week, Future wrapped up a sold-out arena run with Metro Boomin, the critically acclaimed WE TRUST YOU TOUR. The run saw the two superstars traverse across North America - including historic nights at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Atlanta's State Farm Arena, and Los Angeles' brand-new Intuit Dome. Billboard called the show "a testament to how deep Future's catalog and bag of hits really is" while GQ celebrated the fact that "two great albums and a rejuvenated live show confirm Future's powers are as strong as they've ever been."Appropriately titled, the tour was in support of Future and Metro Boomin's explosive, chart-topping collaborative albums released earlier this year: WE DON'T TRUST YOU and its follow-up, WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. The albums highlight the duo's magnetic chemistry-which Rolling Stone calls "seamless"-and went on to capture the entire music industry's attention, piquing competitive interests in ways not seen in years. The albums officially landed Future his ninths and tenth number 1 albums on the Billboard 200, while the single " Like That " featuring Kendrick Lamar spent a blistering 3 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This run became, as Billboard stated, "the biggest story in rap."And now, with MIXTAPE PLUTO, Future continues to shape the sound of hip hop as a new chapter is written in the career of one of rap's most inventive and influential wordsmiths. A body of work stripped down to pure unadulterated Future, it's simply Pluto at his core essence. It's MIXTAPE PLUTO.Rap would never sound, look, or feel the same after Future landed. If you want to know where the culture's going next, just watch and listen to the iconic Atlanta rapper, singer, and producer. He went from cooking up beats in a basement for the Dungeon Family to generational superstardom with a presence looming from the streets all the way to The Met Gala. He literally brought trap into the White House as President Barack Obama rapped along to his quintuple-platinum banger " Jumpman " (with Drake]. He has collected 3 GRAMMY Awards, dozens of multi platinum certifications and reached rarified air as one of only a handful of rappers to achieve Diamond status for 2020's " Life Is Good " [feat. Drake], affirming him as one of the best-selling acts of all-time. Not to mention, he carved out a place in the history books as "the first artist to release two Billboard Top 200 number ones in consecutive weeks." Along the way, he adorned the covers of Billboard, Clash, GQ ("the best rapper alive"), Rolling Stone, The Source, XXL and more in addition to delivering show-stopping performances on Saturday Night Live and Ellen. In 2019, he garnered his first GRAMMY® Award in the category of "Best Rap Performance" for " King's Dead " alongside Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake. Kanye West sought him out as Executive Producer on the headline-making Donda 2 in addition to appearing on two tracks. He also pulled up on Gunna's "pushin P*" with Young Thug, appearing on yet another chart-busting banger. Future looked ahead again on his ninth full-length and eighth #1 album, I Never Liked You, in 2022, which saw him take home another GRAMMY® Award "Best Melodic Rap Performance" for the Hot 100 #1 single "WAIT FOR U" featuring Drake and Tems. In 2024, he leveled up once again with the back-to-back #1 albums WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU in collaboration with Metro Boomin, lighting the culture on fire with the #1 single " Like That " featuring Kendrick Lamar. And now, he continues his prolific run with MIXTAPE PLUTO.



