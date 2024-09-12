Naked Giants Release New Single 'Did I Just Die;' Third Album Out In October 2024





9. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Seattle-based indie rock trio Naked Giants have announced the release of their new single, "Did I Just Die," along with its music video, directed by the band and edited by Heather Garcia. The single premiered on New Noise Magazine and is now available on all streaming platforms. It is the latest release from their highly anticipated third album, Shine Away, out on October 4 via Devil Duck Records (pre-order).On the new track, vocalist/guitarist Grant Mullen shares, "This song is driven by moody dynamics. With an almost too-soft verse and too-heavy chorus, we translate the high highs and low lows that an anxious person may experience in their day-to-day life. The lyrics narrate the journey of growing up and discovering oneself through changing relationships and social circles. What was once a vibrant music scene has now become tainted and 'broken-hearted.' There's a sense of embarrassment over this loss of innocence, reflected in the imagery of trying to hide the 'bite marks' in one's mouth. Despite longing to return to simpler times, the song captures the joy of new romantic experiences and the peace found between life's extremes.""Did I Just Die" follows Naked Giants' lead single "Apartment 3" and the anthemic "Bad Guys Win." Grant Mullen describes "Bad Guys Win" as a powerful pop-rock anthem for the 2020s, exploring themes of powerlessness and overcoming adversities. "'Bad Guys Win' is a 2020s pop-rock epic about feeling powerless to write our own life stories, destined to let the bad guys win," Mullen explains. "But that's not the end of the story! We all have a story to tell, and it's up to each of us to tell it—no one else can."In support of Shine Away, Naked Giants will embark on a series of shows in the Pacific Northwest, including a hometown performance at The Crocodile on November 7.When Naked Giants formed in 2014, the Seattle trio—vocalist/guitarist Grant Mullen, bassist/vocalist Gianni Aiello and drummer Henry LaVallee—were all 18 years-old, and full of the reckless, restless energy of youth. The band have evolved from their youthful, high-energy beginnings to a more introspective and mature sound. Shine Away reflects this journey, showcasing a blend of raw rock energy with deeper musical and lyrical exploration."Our first record was still running on fuel from starting the band as 18-year-olds with a rock'n'roll dream," Mullen reflects. "Since then, life has changed. We all got day jobs or went back to school, and really grew into ourselves individually. Before, we were anxious to express ourselves in whatever way we could through music. Now, we have more to say, and I think we've made a record with more meaning and purpose."Produced by Dylan Wall at Seven Hills Studio in Capitol Hill, Seattle—the same studio where their journey began—Shine Away retains Naked Giants' signature impetuous urgency while delving into new depths of musicality and intentionality.From the angular awkwardness strains of opener "Apartment 3" to the lackadaisical catchiness of the title and closing track, Shine Away demonstrates the musical chemistry the trio have, as well as their shift into making music with more meaning, consideration and intention. In between, these songs take the listener on a journey of emotional (self-)discovery via a slew of sounds that range from deliberately awkward indie-rock that takes influence from (among many others), the likes of Jonathan Richman, (good era) Weezer, Joyce Manor and even Daniel Johnston. At the same time, these songs sound less like anyone else than just the current iteration of Naked Giants, and of where and who they are these days. It's certainly a more positive place-even on the more delicate and gentle anti-ballads, these songs radiate with a fuzzy, sunlit warmth. Indeed, even just the concept and image of shining is in direct contrast to the overriding themes of the previous record, and the troubles the band encountered both in the run-up to making it, and after.Bassist Gianni Aiello adds, "We're carrying the typical garage-rock 'throw it at the wall and see what sticks' ethos with us to this new phase of life. This time around, there's room in the music (and in ourselves) not only for the young raucous kids we used to be, but also for the fully emotional people we're becoming." Shine Away is more than an album; it's a testament to Naked Giants' resilience and their dedication to authentic rock music. The album invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery and musical exploration, embracing both youthful exuberance and the emotional depth that comes with maturity.Naked Giants Tour Dates:11.07 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (Cloudbreak)11.14 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret11.22 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios Shine Away Track List:1. Apartment 32. Missed Out3. Bad Guys Win4. Half Full Cups5. Dissolve6. Oh Michael7. Did I Just Die8. Case Of The Bastards9. Shine Away



