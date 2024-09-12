Dina Summer Releasing New Album 'Girls Gang;' Drop Title Track Single





With millions of streams and worldwide radio airplay, Dina Summer's music has earned spots on numerous Spotify and Apple



+ more TBC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Berlin-based indie/electro wave band Dina Summer reveal their new single 'Girls Gang', out on 11th September via Iptamenos Discos. The trio has also announced their second album, also titled 'Girls Gang', dropping in January next year.The LP's third single is a dose of chugging, instantly seductive synth wave drama. On 'Girls Gang', Dina Summer's enchanting frontwoman Dina draws you in through breathy whispers, calling on - like a vampire necromancer - goth icons such as Morticia Addams, Lydia Deetz, Siouxsie Sioux and Elvira. Meanwhile, a booming kick, snare, and an unwavering bassline work in harmony to elicit a feeling of bold, self-assured confidence dressed in black. Silky smooth background vocals add a touch of elegance and allure, completing the picture.'Girls Gang' acts as the album announcement single in the lead-up to the LP's release in early 2025. So far, we've heard the incredible 'Alien' and 'Halkidiki'. Made for "people who feel like an alien that does not belong on this planet", say Dina Summer, 'Alien' is a dancefloor belter that sees the trio assume roles of UFOs, landing on earth, and seeking out its inhabitants. 'Halkidiki' is an all-out ode to the beautiful Greek summer vacation destination of the same name, sporting a spirited, feel-good bassline that exudes warm, delightful energy, complimenting its dreamy vocals and 80s-esque synthwave-style instrumental.Donning a decadent sound described by Resident Advisor as "dark disco meets EBM", Dina Summer is a collaborative project formed of electro-punk band Frittenbude member Kalipo and married duo and Iptamenos Discos label heads, Local Suicide.Their previous work includes the critically acclaimed 2022 album 'Rimini', which offers a nostalgic dive into retro disco vibes, along with the 2021 EP 'Who Am I' and 2024 EP 'Hide & Seek'. They also contributed to Curses' 'Next Wave Acid Punx' compilation, participated in Purple Mag x radiooooo's '2070' project, and performed at Reeperbahn Festival's 'Collide Session'.With millions of streams and worldwide radio airplay, Dina Summer's music has earned spots on numerous Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlists and has been supported by DJs like Charlotte De Witte, The Hacker, Âme, Dixon, Joris Voorn, DJ Hell, Joyce Muniz, and Dubfire. Their releases have been covered by major publications such as Resident Advisor, DJ Mag, Mixmag, Groove, Spiegel Online, Musikexpress, Tsugi, ELLE, Penthouse and FAZE, which named them one of Germany's most promising electronic actsSince the band's formation five years ago, Dina Summer have taken their acclaimed live show across venues and festivals in Europe. Around the release of 'Girls Gang' in January, the trio will be embarking on a tour across Europe, with more details to be revealed in due course (see dates below).The highly anticipated second album from Dina Summer features eleven distinctive dark Italo disco tracks, each dripping with character. The title track, 'Girls Gang', perfectly showcases Dina Summer's talent for creating moody sonic spectacles for the dancefloor while exploring themes and narratives far beyond the club.Dina Summer Tour Dates:13.12.2024 - Paris, La Station - Gare des Mines13.03.2025 - Berlin, Lido14.03.2025 - Zürich, KAUZ20.03.2025 - Mainz, Schon Schön22.03.2025 - Munich, Rote Sonne27.03.2025 - Hamburg, Bahnhof Pauli29.03.2025 - Leipzig, Conne Island+ more TBC



