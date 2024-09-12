Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 12 September, 2024

Dina Summer Releasing New Album 'Girls Gang;' Drop Title Track Single

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
372 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
249 entries in 20 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
232 entries in 20 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
474 entries in 26 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
685 entries in 27 charts
Good Luck, Babe!
Chappell Roan
180 entries in 16 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
301 entries in 23 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
199 entries in 21 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
248 entries in 21 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
386 entries in 26 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
265 entries in 18 charts
Belong Together
Mark Ambor
247 entries in 16 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
182 entries in 3 charts
Houdini
Eminem
233 entries in 24 charts
Dina Summer Releasing New Album 'Girls Gang;' Drop Title Track Single
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Berlin-based indie/electro wave band Dina Summer reveal their new single 'Girls Gang', out on 11th September via Iptamenos Discos. The trio has also announced their second album, also titled 'Girls Gang', dropping in January next year.

The LP's third single is a dose of chugging, instantly seductive synth wave drama. On 'Girls Gang', Dina Summer's enchanting frontwoman Dina draws you in through breathy whispers, calling on - like a vampire necromancer - goth icons such as Morticia Addams, Lydia Deetz, Siouxsie Sioux and Elvira. Meanwhile, a booming kick, snare, and an unwavering bassline work in harmony to elicit a feeling of bold, self-assured confidence dressed in black. Silky smooth background vocals add a touch of elegance and allure, completing the picture.

'Girls Gang' acts as the album announcement single in the lead-up to the LP's release in early 2025. So far, we've heard the incredible 'Alien' and 'Halkidiki'. Made for "people who feel like an alien that does not belong on this planet", say Dina Summer, 'Alien' is a dancefloor belter that sees the trio assume roles of UFOs, landing on earth, and seeking out its inhabitants. 'Halkidiki' is an all-out ode to the beautiful Greek summer vacation destination of the same name, sporting a spirited, feel-good bassline that exudes warm, delightful energy, complimenting its dreamy vocals and 80s-esque synthwave-style instrumental.

Donning a decadent sound described by Resident Advisor as "dark disco meets EBM", Dina Summer is a collaborative project formed of electro-punk band Frittenbude member Kalipo and married duo and Iptamenos Discos label heads, Local Suicide.

Their previous work includes the critically acclaimed 2022 album 'Rimini', which offers a nostalgic dive into retro disco vibes, along with the 2021 EP 'Who Am I' and 2024 EP 'Hide & Seek'. They also contributed to Curses' 'Next Wave Acid Punx' compilation, participated in Purple Mag x radiooooo's '2070' project, and performed at Reeperbahn Festival's 'Collide Session'.

With millions of streams and worldwide radio airplay, Dina Summer's music has earned spots on numerous Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlists and has been supported by DJs like Charlotte De Witte, The Hacker, Âme, Dixon, Joris Voorn, DJ Hell, Joyce Muniz, and Dubfire. Their releases have been covered by major publications such as Resident Advisor, DJ Mag, Mixmag, Groove, Spiegel Online, Musikexpress, Tsugi, ELLE, Penthouse and FAZE, which named them one of Germany's most promising electronic acts

Since the band's formation five years ago, Dina Summer have taken their acclaimed live show across venues and festivals in Europe. Around the release of 'Girls Gang' in January, the trio will be embarking on a tour across Europe, with more details to be revealed in due course (see dates below).

The highly anticipated second album from Dina Summer features eleven distinctive dark Italo disco tracks, each dripping with character. The title track, 'Girls Gang', perfectly showcases Dina Summer's talent for creating moody sonic spectacles for the dancefloor while exploring themes and narratives far beyond the club.

Dina Summer Tour Dates:
13.12.2024 - Paris, La Station - Gare des Mines
13.03.2025 - Berlin, Lido
14.03.2025 - Zürich, KAUZ
20.03.2025 - Mainz, Schon Schön
22.03.2025 - Munich, Rote Sonne
27.03.2025 - Hamburg, Bahnhof Pauli
29.03.2025 - Leipzig, Conne Island
+ more TBC






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0052531 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043220520019531 secs