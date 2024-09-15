Top40-Charts.com
15 September, 2024

Full List Of 2024 MTV VMAs Winners

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards were held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024. The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on September 10, 2024, but was rescheduled to a day later to avoid conflicts with the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

See a full list of winners from the 2024 MTV VMAs below:
Video of the year: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - "Fortnight"
Artist of the year: Taylor Swift
Song of the year: Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"
Best new artist: Chappell Roan
Best collaboration: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - "Fortnight"
Best pop: Taylor Swift
Best hip-hop: Eminem - "Houdini"
Best R&B: SZA - "Snooze"
Best alternative; Benson Boone - "Beautiful Things"
Best rock: Lenny Kravitz - "Human"
Best Latin: Anitta - "Mil Veces"
Best Afrobeats: Tyla - "Water"
Best K-pop: Lisa - "Rockstar"
Video for good: Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture 'Barbie')"
Best direction: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - "Fortnight"
Best cinematography: Ariana Grande - "we can't be friends (wait for your love)"
Best editing: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - "Fortnight"
Best choreography: Dua Lipa - "Houdini"
Best visual effects: Eminem - "Houdini"
Best art direction: Megan Thee Stallion - "BOA"
Best trending video: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba - "Mamushi"
Best group: Seventeen
Song of the summer: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - "Fortnight"
VMAs most iconic performance (+ Video Vanguard Award winner): Katy Perry - "Roar"
MTV push performance of the year: June 2024: Le Sserafim - "Easy"







