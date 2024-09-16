Finneas Teases Forthcoming Sophomore Album "For Cryin' Out Loud!" With Latest Single "Cleats"





A bright, and infectious indie-pop gem, "Cleats" comes with an official music video directed by Isaac Ravishankara. Always a master of storytelling through song, FINNEAS provides listeners with his signature wit and observations, this time, the pangs of being young and in love, as the summer draws to an end.



Also revealed today, FINNEAS will be bringing his live band and new tunes to Los Angeles (October 3), London (October 6) and New York City (October 12) to celebrate the release of his forthcoming album next month. For tickets and more information go to: www.finneasofficial.com



"Cleats" follows FINNEAS' album namesake track "For Cryin' Out Loud" [OUT NOW], which saw critics and fans praise his welcomed return as a solo artist since the release of his 2021 debut album Optimist. In contrast to his previous body of work, For Cryin' Out Loud! sees FINNEAS expand his creative horizons, steering things away from the solo bedroom producer mentality and to a classic studio and band environment, freeing FINNEAS and ultimately resulting in his most uplifting and raw body of work to date. Bringing old friends together in one room, and recording the songs live, For Cryin' Out Loud! breathes a new life into his music, as heard from the first two tracks to be released from this album.

For Cryin' Out Loud! the album is out October 4.

"For Cryin' Out Loud!" the single came with an official music video written and directed by Isaac Ravishankara.



FOR CRYIN' OUT LOUD! [ALBUM]:

1. Starfucker

2. What's It Gonna Take To Break Your Heart?

3. Cleats

4.

5. 2001

6. Same Old Story

7. Sweet Cherries

8. For Cryin' Out Loud!

9. Family Feud

10. Lotus Eater



For Cryin' Out Loud! Album Release Shows:

10/03 - The Ford - Los Angeles, CA

10/06 - Banquet Records - London, UK

10/12 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY



Multi-Academy and GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer FINNEAS has quietly emerged as an unassumingly ubiquitous presence in popular music and culture. He introduced a heartfelt and hypnotic style on 2019's debut Blood Harmony EP highlighted by the gold-certified "Let's Fall in Love for the Night." 2021 saw him unveil his full-length debut, The Optimist [Interscope Records]. It arrived to widespread acclaim. At the same time, he landed on the covers of publications such as V Man, L'Officiel Hommes USA, American Songwriter, Billboard, Mr. Porter and Mix Magazine and late-night television shows, The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multiple GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning artist FINNEAS further teases his highly anticipated sophomore album 'For Cryn' Out Loud!' (Interscope Records) out on October 4, with his latest single "Cleats," out now.A bright, and infectious indie-pop gem, "Cleats" comes with an official music video directed by Isaac Ravishankara. Always a master of storytelling through song, FINNEAS provides listeners with his signature wit and observations, this time, the pangs of being young and in love, as the summer draws to an end.Also revealed today, FINNEAS will be bringing his live band and new tunes to Los Angeles (October 3), London (October 6) and New York City (October 12) to celebrate the release of his forthcoming album next month. For tickets and more information go to: www.finneasofficial.com"Cleats" follows FINNEAS' album namesake track "For Cryin' Out Loud" [OUT NOW], which saw critics and fans praise his welcomed return as a solo artist since the release of his 2021 debut album Optimist. In contrast to his previous body of work, For Cryin' Out Loud! sees FINNEAS expand his creative horizons, steering things away from the solo bedroom producer mentality and to a classic studio and band environment, freeing FINNEAS and ultimately resulting in his most uplifting and raw body of work to date. Bringing old friends together in one room, and recording the songs live, For Cryin' Out Loud! breathes a new life into his music, as heard from the first two tracks to be released from this album.For Cryin' Out Loud! the album is out October 4."For Cryin' Out Loud!" the single came with an official music video written and directed by Isaac Ravishankara.FOR CRYIN' OUT LOUD! [ALBUM]:1. Starfucker2. What's It Gonna Take To Break Your Heart?3. Cleats4. Little Window5. 20016. Same Old Story7. Sweet Cherries8. For Cryin' Out Loud!9. Family Feud10. Lotus EaterFor Cryin' Out Loud! Album Release Shows:10/03 - The Ford - Los Angeles, CA10/06 - Banquet Records - London, UK10/12 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NYMulti-Academy and GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer FINNEAS has quietly emerged as an unassumingly ubiquitous presence in popular music and culture. He introduced a heartfelt and hypnotic style on 2019's debut Blood Harmony EP highlighted by the gold-certified "Let's Fall in Love for the Night." 2021 saw him unveil his full-length debut, The Optimist [Interscope Records]. It arrived to widespread acclaim. At the same time, he landed on the covers of publications such as V Man, L'Officiel Hommes USA, American Songwriter, Billboard, Mr. Porter and Mix Magazine and late-night television shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He packed houses on headline tours and performed at festivals such as Coachella. His catalog grew to encompass popular collaborations with Ashe, Ringo Starr, and Lizzy McAlpine in addition to producing and/or co-writing tracks Justin Bieber, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Kid Cudi, girl in red, James Bay, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and Tove Lo. He achieved stratospheric success for his work with his sister Billie Eilish, including ten GRAMMY® Awards, headline sets at Coachella and Glastonbury, two Academy® and Golden Globe® Awards both in the category of "Best Original Song" for " No Time To Die " from No Time To Die and " What Was I Made For? " for Barbie. He expanded his oeuvre as a sought-after composer, with a filmography boasting original scores for HBO Max's award-winning The Fallout and BJ Novak's Vengeance. In 2022, on behalf of the Disney PIXAR animated hit Turning Red, he wrote the music for the film's boyband 4*Town. In 2023, he co-wrote and produced the critically acclaimed song " What Was I Made For? " for the Greta Gerwig-directed feature-length Barbie, which earned him his second Academy® Award for Best Original Song and won two GRAMMY® Awards (Best Song Written For Visual Media and Song Of The Year) as well as a Golden Globe Award (Best Original Song). FINNEAS has also scored the upcoming Apple Original series "Disclaimer," a new psychological thriller from the multi-Academy Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón.



