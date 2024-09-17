Top40-Charts.com
Hot Songs Around The World

Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
495 entries in 26 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
395 entries in 26 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
390 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
261 entries in 21 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
241 entries in 20 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
323 entries in 25 charts
Good Luck, Babe!
Chappell Roan
195 entries in 16 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
437 entries in 22 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
258 entries in 21 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
212 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
277 entries in 18 charts
Belong Together
Mark Ambor
255 entries in 16 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
183 entries in 3 charts
Gata Only
Floyymenor & Cris MJ
294 entries in 15 charts
"The Piano Lesson" Arrives On Netflix On November 22, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A family clash over an heirloom piano explodes. The battle between brother (John David Washington) and sister (Danielle Deadwyler) - one hopes to sell it, the other refuses to give it up - unleashes haunting truths about how the past is perceived and who defines a family legacy.

Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Skylar Aleece Smith, Jerrika Hinton, Gail Bean, Danielle Deadwyler, and Corey Hawkins star in Malcolm Washington's directorial debut based on the Pulitzer-prize winning August Wilson play.
Watch on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81267043







