"The Piano Lesson" Arrives On Netflix On November 22, 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A family clash over an heirloom piano explodes. The battle between brother (John David Washington) and sister (Danielle Deadwyler) - one hopes to sell it, the other refuses to give it up - unleashes haunting truths about how the past is perceived and who defines a family legacy.Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Skylar Aleece Smith, Jerrika Hinton, Gail Bean, Danielle Deadwyler, and Corey Hawkins star in Malcolm Washington's directorial debut based on the Pulitzer-prize winning August Wilson play.Watch on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81267043



