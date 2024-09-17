Mattel Television Studios Debuts Animated Music Video For "I Love You (I Love Me Too)", Reveals New Images From "Barney's World"





Today's release features updated lyrics from the classic "I Love You, You Love Me" to "I Love You, I Love Me Too," emphasizing to young audiences that loving oneself is just as important as loving others. Growing up comes with its challenges, and with Barney's World, Mattel is striving to instill impactful messages of self-love and self-esteem among young audiences.



"The goal of Mattel Television Studios is to develop and distribute episodic and long-form content that expands Mattel's characters and storylines across linear and streaming platforms worldwide," said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer, Mattel. "Barney nurtures the power of love in all of us, and we are thrilled to bring him back to fans all around the world. We hope this modern revival leaves an impression on young audiences, imparting lessons that will positively influence them as they grow up."



"We are thrilled to partner with Mattel to bring a fresh, imaginative new take on Barney that resonates with today's preschoolers and their families around the world," said



While Barney's World was developed for preschoolers, viewers of all ages will feel the nostalgia that comes with knowing Barney and his friends. The parents of today, many of whom grew up with the lovable dinosaur, can now create memories with their own children as they together experience a new take on the original they once loved.



Barney's World is co-produced by Mattel Television Studios and Corus Entertainment's Nelvana. It is executive produced by Michelle Mendelovitz and Josh Silverman for Mattel and by

Follow Barney on social media for more exciting updates @barneythedinosaur on TikTok and IG, @Barney on YouTube.



Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie(R), Hot Wheels(R), Fisher-Price(R), American Girl(R),



Max(R) is an enhanced streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, available in the US and countries in Latin



Cartoon Network is one of the most loved global animated networks. Widely seen by fans all over the world as the best in animation, Cartoon Network combines a rich legacy of characters and a deep roster of creatives with unique brands of storytelling. Showcasing original content from across Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, and beyond, Cartoon Network programming includes "Craig of the Creek," "Teen Titans Go!," "We Baby Bears," "Tiny Toons Looniversity," and "The Heroic Quest of the Valiant



Cartoonito is the Warner Bros. Discovery Kids & Family preschool block on Cartoon Network. Offering the best in original preschool content with key shows Bugs Bunny Builders, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today debuted a new animated video and re-imagined lyrics for Barney's classic " I Love You " song alongside new images from the upcoming series, Barney's World. Consisting of 52 11-minute episodes, Barney's World will begin streaming on Max October 14, followed by a linear premiere on Cartoon Network starting Friday, October 18. The series also launches on Cartoonito in EMEA and APAC, Discovery Kids in LATAM, and Treehouse in Canada. Select episodes of Barney's World will be available on YouTube, where the first episode will debut early on October 11 in specific countries.Today's release features updated lyrics from the classic "I Love You, You Love Me" to "I Love You, I Love Me Too," emphasizing to young audiences that loving oneself is just as important as loving others. Growing up comes with its challenges, and with Barney's World, Mattel is striving to instill impactful messages of self-love and self-esteem among young audiences."The goal of Mattel Television Studios is to develop and distribute episodic and long-form content that expands Mattel's characters and storylines across linear and streaming platforms worldwide," said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer, Mattel. "Barney nurtures the power of love in all of us, and we are thrilled to bring him back to fans all around the world. We hope this modern revival leaves an impression on young audiences, imparting lessons that will positively influence them as they grow up.""We are thrilled to partner with Mattel to bring a fresh, imaginative new take on Barney that resonates with today's preschoolers and their families around the world," said Vanessa Brookman, General Manager Kids, Global Streaming and International Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery. "This new animated series aims to blend nostalgia with modern storytelling, ensuring that the world's beloved purple dinosaur continues to inspire, educate, and delight young audiences."While Barney's World was developed for preschoolers, viewers of all ages will feel the nostalgia that comes with knowing Barney and his friends. The parents of today, many of whom grew up with the lovable dinosaur, can now create memories with their own children as they together experience a new take on the original they once loved.Barney's World is co-produced by Mattel Television Studios and Corus Entertainment's Nelvana. It is executive produced by Michelle Mendelovitz and Josh Silverman for Mattel and by Athena Georgaklis, Doug Murphy, Mellany Welsh, and Pam Westman for Nelvana.Follow Barney on social media for more exciting updates @barneythedinosaur on TikTok and IG, @Barney on YouTube.Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie(R), Hot Wheels(R), Fisher-Price(R), American Girl(R), Thomas & Friends(TM), UNO(R), Masters of the Universe(R), Matchbox(R), Monster High(R), MEGA(R) and Polly Pocket(R), as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.Max(R) is an enhanced streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, available in the US and countries in Latin America and Europe. With a personalized user experience that brings unique and unexpected stories ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, the best of unscripted, and live sports and news (where available), Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and best-in-class programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle, and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more, all in one place.Cartoon Network is one of the most loved global animated networks. Widely seen by fans all over the world as the best in animation, Cartoon Network combines a rich legacy of characters and a deep roster of creatives with unique brands of storytelling. Showcasing original content from across Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, and beyond, Cartoon Network programming includes "Craig of the Creek," "Teen Titans Go!," "We Baby Bears," "Tiny Toons Looniversity," and "The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe." Cartoon Network's content commitment appeals to the complete spectrum of kids and families including preschoolers with "Batwheels," "Bugs Bunny Builders," and more on Cartoonito, and blockbuster hits on the ultimate family destination, ACME Night.Cartoonito is the Warner Bros. Discovery Kids & Family preschool block on Cartoon Network. Offering the best in original preschool content with key shows Bugs Bunny Builders, Lucas the Spider, Toad & Friends, and Interstellar Ella, Cartoonito is the place for kids and families to enjoy trusted characters and experience a whole lot of laughter. Inspired by Positive Psychology and 21st Century Learning, Cartoonito is based on the proprietary preschool educational framework of Humancentric Learning, which aims to support every child's humanness by celebrating their unique selves and encouraging them to treat others with compassion, respect and fairness. Cartoonito will offer modern programming that leans into Warner Bros. Discovery's Kids & Family iconic IP that stems from Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.



