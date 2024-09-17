Michael Gilas Releases Heartfelt Single "Let's Get Back To Us"





The first song of the album, "Let's Get Back To Us", is just a taste of Michael's sonic vision. Follow his profile to join him on this exciting journey! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Michael Gilas announces the release of his latest single, "Let's Get Back To Us," from his upcoming debut album, '231 Kensington Road.' The song is the first glimpse into Michael's musical journey post-recovery from a life-threatening neck injury, showcasing his ability to transform personal adversity into uplifting art.The single, "Let's Get Back To Us," emphasizes the importance of simplicity and reconnection. "It's really about not falling into a rut or routines," Michael explains. "The song is about simplicity and enjoyment in doing simple things, and not overthinking everything. The album is about the connection, or reconnection, with yourself and others." His music aims to bring an upbeat, positive message amidst the negativity of the world.Michael's life took a dramatic turn in December 2021 when he sustained a severe neck injury. The harrowing experience, filled with physical and mental anguish, became a turning point for him. "Music saved my life because I had nothing else," he shares. Michael's journey of recovery, marked by resilience and hope, is woven into the fabric of his music, offering inspiration to others facing similar struggles.Influenced by iconic artists such as The Eagles, Marvin Gaye, Carole King, Steely Dan, and Fleetwood Mac, Michael's sound is a testament to his diverse musical upbringing on Long Island. His early exposure to a wide array of genres is reflected in the eclectic mix of styles present in this single and his upcoming album, '231 Kensington Road.'Michael's creative process is meticulous, starting with guitar noodling and evolving through collaboration with his producer and collaborator Allan Phillips. "It's a long process but it's a lot of fun," Michael notes.With plans to continue writing, recording, and exploring new sounds, he is preparing for live performances and collaborations with renowned artists like John Pena and Alex Acuna. Michael's ambition is to leave a lasting impact through his dedication to quality music.Michael Gilas is pleased to announce his debut album, '231 Kensington Road' — a sonic testament to his versatility as an artist. It was at this address that he discovered the musicians who would inspire him. Born and raised amidst the creative energy of this iconic location, each song embodies a unique musical exploration, inviting listeners on a vibrant journey through his musical universe, where rhythm, melody, and emotion converge in celebration.Drawing inspiration from iconic figures such as The Beatles, Eagles, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, and Elton John, Michael pays tribute to their influence through his compositions.'231 Kensington Road' transcends mere album status; it encapsulates a profound journey—an ode to the transformative power of music to inspire, uplift, and unite.The first song of the album, "Let's Get Back To Us", is just a taste of Michael's sonic vision. Follow his profile to join him on this exciting journey!



