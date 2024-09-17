The Funeral Portrait Release New Album; Land Top 10 Active Rock Radio Charting With "Suffocate City (Ft. Spencer Charnas)"





# with The HU New York, NY (Top40 Charts) THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT are firing on all cylinders with GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY, their second full-length album and debut for Better Noise Music, out today, Friday, September 13. The rising Emo rock band will celebrate the album's release and Friday the 13th holiday with a special acoustic performance at Silver Scream Con (Ice Nine Kills' annual horror convention) R.I.P. Party alongside stand-up comedian/actor Jamie Kennedy tonight in Worcester, MA. They've also revealed a fittingly spooky new music video for the album's track, "Doom and Gloom."THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT's current single, "Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)," has jumped into the Top 10 Active Rock radio charts at #8 via Billboard and #9 via Mediabase, marking it the band's highest chart showing to date. The song also entered the Top 10 Rock Radio Charts in Germany at #9 showcasing the project's international impact.GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY - available now via digital download, CD, and vinyl - consists of 14 tracks of theatrical, dramatic, unapologetic, full-throated flair with guest appearances from Bert McCracken of The Used, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria, and Eva Under Fire. It was co-produced by Johnny Andrews (Three Days Grace, Motionless In White, Halestorm) and Lø Spirit (aka Josh Landry)."'Suffocate City' is our heaven, but you don't have to wait until you die to go there," declares frontman and founder Lee Jennings. "It's a place where everybody can belong, no matter who you are. We grew up 'weird' kids saved by alternative music and culture and are eager to pay that gift forward."GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY Track Listing:Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)Blood MotherDoom And GloomHoly WaterDark Thoughts (feat. Danny Worsnop)You're So Ugly When You Cry (feat. Bert McCracken of The Used)ChernobylDopamineVoodoo Doll (feat. Eva Under Fire)Happier Than YouAlienGeneration PsychoStay WeirdHearse For TwoGREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY presents a refuge for THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT's devoted fanbase, 'The Coffin Crew.' The band partnered with The Hot Topic Foundation to further their support of non-profit music, art, LGBTQ+ and mental health organizations for youth and teens with the release of their 2023 cover of Radiohead's "Creep." The band have continuously supported mental health awareness and advocacy across their music and social media platforms. This week, as part of National Suicide Prevention Month, JENNINGS shared his own story of overcoming depression on World Suicide Prevention Day (September 11)."The Coffin Crew community believes in working hand and hand with incredible organizations like The Hot Topic Foundation, Mental Health America, and The Trevor Project," says JENNINGS. "We hold these foundations close to our heart and believe in the many things that they stand for and are honored to be a part of their support."Further catering to their devotees—the outcast, misunderstood, pushed aside, and marginalized—the band have announced a collaboration with Curst Kosmetics for their "Devotion Ceremony Survival Kit." It includes an exclusive The Funeral Portrait crossbody clear bag (with strap),set of two Nail Polishes, Chapstick, and four Shimmer Eyeshadows. Items from the kit will also be available for purchase individually.Heralded as "the inspiring antidote to stagnant metalcore" by Alternative Press, THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT are currently out on the last leg of their North American tour with Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson, and Slaughter To Prevail. Following its final stop on September 19 in Houston, TX, they'll bring their theatrical stage show to Louder Than Life and Aftershock Festival. See full dates below.THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT TOUR DATES9/13 Worcester, MA - Silver Scream Con R.I.P. Party @ Off The Rails9/16 Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum %9/18 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater %9/19 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %9/28 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2024 ^10/12 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival ^10/12 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst #10/15 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory #10/21 West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom #10/25 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues #10/28 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre #10/31 Buffalo, NY - Electric City #11/4 Albany, NY - Empire Live #11/7 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center #11/15 Houston, TX - House of Blues #% with 5FDP, Marilyn Manson & Slaughter To Prevail^ festival date# with The HU



