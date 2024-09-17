Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 17 September, 2024

Rhiannon Giddens, In Collaboration With Crys Matthews And The Resistance Revival Chorus, Reimagine Peggy Seeger's "How I Long For Peace"

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
495 entries in 26 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
395 entries in 26 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
390 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
261 entries in 21 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
241 entries in 20 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
323 entries in 25 charts
Good Luck, Babe!
Chappell Roan
195 entries in 16 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
437 entries in 22 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
258 entries in 21 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
212 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
277 entries in 18 charts
Belong Together
Mark Ambor
255 entries in 16 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
183 entries in 3 charts
Gata Only
Floyymenor & Cris MJ
294 entries in 15 charts
Rhiannon Giddens, In Collaboration With Crys Matthews And The Resistance Revival Chorus, Reimagine Peggy Seeger's "How I Long For Peace"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rhiannon Giddens joins forces with singer-songwriter Crys Matthews and the Resistance Revival Chorus - a collective of women and non-binary singers - for a reimagining of folk icon Peggy Seeger's "How I Long for Peace." The new recording was released today, timed to tomorrow's National Voter Registration Day.

Seeger's "How I Long for Peace," penned over two decades ago and released in 2021, strikes a chord with its yearning for a more just and peaceful world. Its message is particularly relevant during voting season, reminding us that our choices at the ballot box directly impact the future we create. Released in partnership with Joy To The Polls and HeadCount, this powerful rendition, recorded together in Brooklyn last month, serves as a call for community and civic engagement during election season. Joy To The Polls will also use "How I Long for Peace" to kick off a campaign calling on artists to write their own songs, imagining the world they want to see and create.

O how I long for peace
Among the peoples and the nation
How I long to halt the plunder
Of the wonders of creation
O how I long for peace

"Rhiannon, Crys, and Company have done an amazing interpretation of my song 'How I Long for Peace,'" Peggy Seeger says. "It really works and will take this simple song to new levels. Thank you, Rhiannon, as always—now it's on its way!"

"When Crys asked me to collaborate on this with her I got really excited," Rhiannon Giddens says. "I have been a longtime Peggy Seeger fan and think she has written an incredible song that says some hard but crucial things and most importantly allows space for us all to wish for a better world."

"While participating in the Library of Congress Archive Challenge, I came across a live video of Peggy Seeger singing 'How I Long for Peace,'" Crys Matthews explains. "The words were so poignant and relevant even though the video I was watching was from 2007, which was almost a decade before I had stumbled across it. I fell in love with it and adapted it to feel like how I would sing it in my family's church, because that is where I first learned about social justice music and freedom songs. I carried that song with me for many years and then, one day, after seeing a post on Rhiannon's Instagram about a student-led, antiwar demonstration she had witnessed while giving a commencement address, I sent it to her. Next thing you know, she and I are in a studio in NYC singing it with the Resistance Revival Chorus.

"I truly hope this song will be a balm for the folks who, like us and like Peggy, are longing for and actively striving for peace," Matthews continues. "May we all continue to envision a world where lasting peace is finally realized."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0034730 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044200420379639 secs