Grammy Award-Winning Producer Andrew Watt And Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith's Cover Band Smith & Watt Steakhouse Set To Play Brooklyn Bowl On September 18th





Ahead of this Brooklyn Bowl show announcement, Smith and Watt appeared at the 250-capacity Stephen Talkhouse venue in Amagansett, N.Y., on Tuesday, August 20. During their stand, which conjured an array of rock staples, Smith and Watt extended the invite to former bandleader and co-musical director of the Saturday Night Live Band, G.E. Smith, as well as one of the greats, Paul McCartney. During the event, which featured the famed bassist's sit-in, he took the lyrical lead during Neil Young's protest anthem, "Rockin in the Free World," and an improvisational leaning take on The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There." While specific guests have not been confirmed for Smith & Watt Steakhouse's Brooklyn Bowl debut, their track record supports solid sit-ins with captivating guests. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn Bowl announces Smith & Watt Steakhouse, the cover band extravaganza consisting of Grammy Award-winning producer Andrew Watt and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, will perform on Wednesday, September 18th at 10:30pm ET. Dubbed Smith & Watt Steakhouse, this 5 star outfit will satiate your need for the tasty cover jams dished out hot and usually feature a house special (guest).Ahead of this Brooklyn Bowl show announcement, Smith and Watt appeared at the 250-capacity Stephen Talkhouse venue in Amagansett, N.Y., on Tuesday, August 20. During their stand, which conjured an array of rock staples, Smith and Watt extended the invite to former bandleader and co-musical director of the Saturday Night Live Band, G.E. Smith, as well as one of the greats, Paul McCartney. During the event, which featured the famed bassist's sit-in, he took the lyrical lead during Neil Young's protest anthem, "Rockin in the Free World," and an improvisational leaning take on The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There." While specific guests have not been confirmed for Smith & Watt Steakhouse's Brooklyn Bowl debut, their track record supports solid sit-ins with captivating guests.



