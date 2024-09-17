Rhino High Fidelity Premium Vinyl Series Celebrates Americana Month





9. In My Hour of Darkness New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rhino High Fidelity (Rhino Hi-Fi) returns with the latest additions to its acclaimed limited-edition, high-end vinyl reissues. Brought to you by musical collaborators, Emmylou Harris' Luxury Liner (1976) and Gram Parsons' Grievous Angel (1973) are available today exclusively at Rhino.com and internationally at select WMG stores. Each release is limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies priced at $39.98Rhino High Fidelity has set the industry standard for sound quality and packaging, demonstrating Rhino's 45-year legacy of award-winning audio releases. To ensure an unmatched listening experience, Kevin Gray expertly cuts lacquers and Optimal handles the 180-gram vinyl pressing. The attention to detail extends to the aesthetic experience, with glossy covers and "tip-on" jackets reminiscent of vinyl's golden age.Emmylou Harris, a monumental singer-songwriter and trailblazer for the country rock scene, released her fourth studio album, Luxury Liner, in 1976. It became her second successive No.1 Country Album on Billboard and peaked at No.21 on the Billboard 200, later earning her a GRAMMY® Award nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1977 for "Making Believe." The album featured the hit single and Chuck Berry cover, "(You Never Can Tell) C'est la Vie," and the first cover of Townes Van Zandt's "Pancho and Lefty."This High Fidelity release includes liner notes by James Austin in conversation with guitarist Albert Lee. Recalling the impact of Harris' Luxury Liner, he shares, "Oh, I know, it sounds great. I think, compared to what was coming out of Nashville at that time, we broke new ground because we were going back to songs they discarded, you know, songs from the '50s. Buck Owens songs and artists like The Louvin Brothers. Emmy made them all relevant again."Iconic singer-songwriter Gram Parsons revolutionized American music through weaving roots, country, rock, soul and gospel into his signature "Cosmic American Music." His final album, Grievous Angel (1973), is widely regarded as a masterpiece. Ranked among Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time," it continues to inspire generations of musicians. Parsons's innovative sound and visionary approach cemented his legacy as a cornerstone of America's rich musical history.The liner notes include an introduction from Parsons' daughter, Polly Parsons, acknowledging Emmy Lou's uncredited contribution to Grievous Angel."Although credited as a Gram album, this collection is justifiably regarded as one of the best duet albums of all time. In Emmylou Harris, my father found his creative muse and final collaborator; these recordings would see their voices elevate to magical heights—heights that I doubt either anticipated when they first met—setting an angelic standard for all that followed."Rhino High Fidelity will continue to tap into Warner Music's extensive music catalog, bringing music enthusiasts and audiophiles superlative versions of landmark albums from diverse genres, including jazz, blues, rock, pop, and beyond. The series will introduce two classic albums quarterly, maintaining the same exceptional audio and packaging quality that has quickly defined Rhino High Fidelity.Luxury Liner Tracklisting:Side One1. Luxury Liner2. Pancho & Lefty3. Making Believe4. You're Supposed to Be Feeling Good5. I'll Be Your San Antone RoseSide Two6. (You Never Can Tell) C'est la Vie7. When I Stop Dreaming8. Hello Stranger9. She10. Tulsa QueenGrievous Angel Tracklisting:Side One1. Return of the Grievous Angel2. Hearts on Fire3. I Can't Dance4. Brass Buttons5. $1000 WeddingSide Two6. Medley: Cash on the Barrelhead/ Hickory Wind7. Love Hurts8. Ooh Las Vegas9. In My Hour of Darkness



