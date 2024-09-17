'The Boulet Brothers' Halloween House Party' EP Will Be Your Soundtrack For Spooky Season, ﻿out October 4, 2024





Drawing on the soulful echoes of Halloween classics, the new EP is a bewitching fusion of 1960s pop, surf rock, and psychobilly, enriched with the shimmer of modern electronica. This album isn't just a nod to a bygone golden age — it's a resurrection of it, tailored for the modern Halloween enthusiast. Be it for a Halloween night extravaganza, pumpkin-carving gathering, hayride or to provide ambience for a front yard Halloween display, 'The Boulet Brothers' Halloween House Party' is a go-to this October.



The EP release comes on the heels of the October 1st premiere of the sixth season of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, the horror icons' Emmy-nominated reality competition show on AMC+/Shudder. Entertainment Weekly earlier this week shared the cast of the forthcoming season.



"We are both obsessed with classic vintage Halloween decorations, sets, costumes, parties, music, etc., and this EP is our love letter to all that gory goodness," said Drac & Swan.



The Boulet Brothers (Dracmorda & Swanthula) are the queens of darkness, modern-day horror hosts, and the creators and stars of the Emmy-nominated TV series The Boulet Brothers' Dragula. Known as the Queens of Halloween, they are experts in all things dark and festive, from crafting costumes and creating haunting home décor to hosting terrifying Halloween-themed dinner parties. The Boulet Brothers have graced the cover of



The Boulet Brothers are the first drag characters to host their own holiday TV special and the first drag artists to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for their makeup skills. The Boulet Brothers own their own production company and also serve as writers, producers, and directors in TV, film, and comic books.



'The Boulet Brothers' Halloween House Party' Track Listing:

Requiem for Halloween

All Hallows' Eve



Nosferatu Beach Party

Trick or Treat

