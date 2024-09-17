Top40-Charts.com
Rock 17 September, 2024

'The Boulet Brothers' Halloween House Party' EP Will Be Your Soundtrack For Spooky Season, ﻿out October 4, 2024

'The Boulet Brothers' Halloween House Party' EP Will Be Your Soundtrack For Spooky Season, ﻿out October 4, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Your Halloween playlist is about to get an upgrade as the queens of darkness The Boulet Brothers are set to release their new EP, 'The Boulet Brothers' Halloween House Party', on October 4th via PEG Records. To tease the EP, the spooky duo of Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet have today released "All Hallows' Eve", a swooning affectionate ode to the titular night, produced by Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon, that plays out like a retro vinyl record unearthed from a time gone by.

Drawing on the soulful echoes of Halloween classics, the new EP is a bewitching fusion of 1960s pop, surf rock, and psychobilly, enriched with the shimmer of modern electronica. This album isn't just a nod to a bygone golden age — it's a resurrection of it, tailored for the modern Halloween enthusiast. Be it for a Halloween night extravaganza, pumpkin-carving gathering, hayride or to provide ambience for a front yard Halloween display, 'The Boulet Brothers' Halloween House Party' is a go-to this October.

The EP release comes on the heels of the October 1st premiere of the sixth season of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, the horror icons' Emmy-nominated reality competition show on AMC+/Shudder. Entertainment Weekly earlier this week shared the cast of the forthcoming season.

"We are both obsessed with classic vintage Halloween decorations, sets, costumes, parties, music, etc., and this EP is our love letter to all that gory goodness," said Drac & Swan.

The Boulet Brothers (Dracmorda & Swanthula) are the queens of darkness, modern-day horror hosts, and the creators and stars of the Emmy-nominated TV series The Boulet Brothers' Dragula. Known as the Queens of Halloween, they are experts in all things dark and festive, from crafting costumes and creating haunting home décor to hosting terrifying Halloween-themed dinner parties. The Boulet Brothers have graced the cover of Fangoria Magazine, where they were dubbed "Horror's New Icons." They frequently appear in documentaries, talk shows, and clip series, discussing horror in all its forms, including movies, shows, comics, and novels. The duo was also featured in a profile piece on Good Morning America for Halloween 2023.

The Boulet Brothers are the first drag characters to host their own holiday TV special and the first drag artists to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for their makeup skills. The Boulet Brothers own their own production company and also serve as writers, producers, and directors in TV, film, and comic books.

'The Boulet Brothers' Halloween House Party' Track Listing:
Requiem for Halloween
All Hallows' Eve
Ghost Train
Nosferatu Beach Party
Trick or Treat
The Vampire Song






