The Wild Things Release 'Afterglow' - Invite Listeners Into A Supernatural Choose-Your-Own-Adventure World, Produced By Pete Townshend

Glasgow - Sep 21 - The Garage (Attic Bar) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The ascendent UK quartet The Wild Things unleashes their new LP Afterglowonto the world. The ambitious album (released via PEG Records) tells the story of the residents of the fictional town of Valentine amidst a paranormal phenomenon. Co-produced by the band's mentor and champion Pete Townshend, Afterglow is an exhilarating reinvention of the concept album and the fullest glimpse yet of the group's unique creative outlook and seemingly limitless potential.Inspired by both their rock heroes (The Who, Springsteen, etc) and the heartfelt campiness of classic 80s adventure films like Back To The Future, Afterglow's unique format allows listeners to program their own listening experience. With this album, the given tracklist is simply a suggested roadmap to the town of Valentine, and listeners are encouraged to adjust the song list to unlock deeper nuances of the storyline. It's a thrilling update to the almost century-old album format, and showcases the unique storytelling ambitions of this fledgling unit.The album is accompanied by a retro-style choose-your-path text game that brings to life the narrative of the album and will tickle the nostalgia of 80s/90s gaming fans.The band shared with Variety that the album "is the culmination of years of evolution of the band. We couldn't have ever dreamt that we'd be able to create this expansive project as we truly envisioned, but with the help of some incredible mentors, a lot of determination and belief in each other...here we are!"Pete Townshend on his proteges: "I loved working with The Wild Things on the music that became Afterglow. The songs are rocking, but also full of nuances and witty cleverness. They are a fireball of energy and creativity and having supported The Who a few times I know they are spectacular live. Every one of them is so talented.Syd is a sort of rock star triumph. She is a great singer and actress. I've known her since before she was kicking off the band with her brother. She played the part of Jimmy's love object in my touring production of Quadrophenia. Rob, her husband, also in The Wild Things, was also in Quadrophenia UK tour. And he and Syd fell in love. So I am not only their record producer I am also their CUPID."Already a critical favorite (they have been profiled by Kerrang! who declared them "your favorite new band", Clash who said they are "blazing a trail across London, with their snappy, infectious live show," and Rolling Stone who praised "their hook-laden riffs, tight melodies, and White's stage presence"), The Wild Things have quickly become one of rock's most exciting young acts with an electrifying live show and steady new releases over the course of 2024.Their recent single "Drunk Again" (which will appear on Afterglow) notably features Townshend playing a Lowrey Berkshire Deluxe TBO-1 organ - the very same instrument that appears on "Baba O'Riley". At the end of the sessions, Townshend gifted the organ to the band…a symbolic passing of the torch from one generation to the next.It's been a busy 2024 for The Wild Things, whose Friends With Benefits EP featured appearances by Townshend, KISS' Tommy Thayer, and drag legend Trixie Mattel. In true Rock n Roll fashion, the band celebrated the release by performing atop a bus traveling down Hollywood Boulevard in LA, before taking the stage at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood for a high-octane free performance in front of their adoring stateside fans.The Wild Things are Sydney Rae White, Rob Kendrick, Pete Wheeler, and Cam White.Upcoming Live Performances:London - Sep 19 - The Camden AssemblyManchester - Sep 20 - The Deaf InstituteGlasgow - Sep 21 - The Garage (Attic Bar)



