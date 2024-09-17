Neriah Ignites The Thrill Of New Romance With "Don't Let Go"





NERIAH explains the inspiration behind the song: I wrote "



With "Don't Let Go," NERIAH continues to embrace her newfound independence, stepping away from her earlier heartbreak ballads and into her Lover Girl era. This latest single offers a glimpse of the uplifting and empowering music that reflects the happiest time of her life. Following her recent performances as an opening act for Madison Beer's Spinnin Tour West Coast shows, NERIAH's new phase in her career has been marked by a vibrant transition. It began with the release of "First Time," an 80's-inspired synth-pop hit that encapsulates the heart-racing thrill of new love and "Driving Weather"," a track brimming with feel-good, retro California vibes.



The last few years saw NERIAH honing her musical talents as she wrote and produced 3 songs a day, recording her debut EP + an upcoming catalog of originals. Drawing inspiration from Julia Michaels, NERIAH's songwriting is consistently honest, allowing fans to catch a glimpse of her inner workings through her pop anthems. She has now sat as the cover of Spotify's



NERIAH, breakthrough singer/songwriter puts everything - the good, the bad, and the ugly, honest truth into her music. From happiness and love, to hardships and heartbreak, NERIAH's music takes you on the rollercoaster of emotions that everyone goes through, with each song letting her audience know they're not alone on this unpredictable and beautiful adventure of life. Having received praise from Rolling Stone, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The rising star NERIAH releases her vibrant synth-pop single, " Don't Let Go " captures the exhilaration and uncertainty of falling in love. With infectious beats and irresistible hooks, " Don't Let Go " is for anyone who's ever found themselves torn between fear and excitement in a budding romance.NERIAH explains the inspiration behind the song: I wrote " Don't Let Go " about falling in love and starting to second-guess it. Since I'm not used to healthy relationships, it can be hard to believe when one is real. I get scared and worry that someone might leave, but this song is my reminder to hold on tight when something good comes along.With "Don't Let Go," NERIAH continues to embrace her newfound independence, stepping away from her earlier heartbreak ballads and into her Lover Girl era. This latest single offers a glimpse of the uplifting and empowering music that reflects the happiest time of her life. Following her recent performances as an opening act for Madison Beer's Spinnin Tour West Coast shows, NERIAH's new phase in her career has been marked by a vibrant transition. It began with the release of "First Time," an 80's-inspired synth-pop hit that encapsulates the heart-racing thrill of new love and "Driving Weather"," a track brimming with feel-good, retro California vibes.The last few years saw NERIAH honing her musical talents as she wrote and produced 3 songs a day, recording her debut EP + an upcoming catalog of originals. Drawing inspiration from Julia Michaels, NERIAH's songwriting is consistently honest, allowing fans to catch a glimpse of her inner workings through her pop anthems. She has now sat as the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds Pop + headlined a sold out show at The Troubadour as she continues to exponentially grow her audience and connect with fans.NERIAH, breakthrough singer/songwriter puts everything - the good, the bad, and the ugly, honest truth into her music. From happiness and love, to hardships and heartbreak, NERIAH's music takes you on the rollercoaster of emotions that everyone goes through, with each song letting her audience know they're not alone on this unpredictable and beautiful adventure of life. Having received praise from Rolling Stone, Travis Mills, Zane Lowe, People Magazine, Flaunt Magazine, and more, NERIAH is embarking on this new and exciting era. With an audience of nearly 1 million monthly Spotify listeners, complemented by over 250K Instagram followers, and cosigns from influential artists like SZA, Halsey, Ashe, NERIAH's influence radiates far and wide.



