Mxmtoon Details Headlining 2025 North American Tour

Since she was 17-years-old, mxmtoon has made exquisitely catchy pop songs that capture the kind of complex and tender feelings we often keep hidden from the world. Over the years, the Oakland native and now Nashville-based artist's unguarded self-expression has earned her a devoted global following, led to collaborations with the likes of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed singer-songwriter mxmtoon has announced her headlining North American tour, the liminal space tour, kicking off in February. The tour is in support of her recently-announced upcoming album, liminal space, out everywhere via AWAL on November 1st.Kicking off in Nashville, TN on February 18th, the expansive 27-date tour will bring the songs of liminal space to life with mxmtoon's revered live shows. The tour sees her stopping in major markets including Los Angeles and New York and hitting cities all across the United States and Canada. Tickets go onsale at 10am local time on Friday, September 20th.liminal space was also a chance for mxmtoon to work exclusively with an all-female team of producers, writers, engineers, and even in the wider creative visual process working with female photographers and designers including visual artist KangHee Kim. For mxmtoon, having an all-female creative team made the process of reckoning with these decisions much more impactful. "'liminal space' is an album for people struggling to understand agency, who bathe in the bittersweet and lose themselves wandering in their own endless hallway with no ending."mxmtoon first gave fans a taste of the forthcoming album with single "i hate texas" in August: a fiddle-laced track co-written with underscores about a post-breakup escape fantasy. The second single "the situation (feat. Kero Kero Bonito)" is a reflective, existential track masqueraded as an upbeat pop anthem, the song is a clever commentary on feeling like you're past your prime. The two tracks give fans a small yet diverse taste of what they can expect from the upcoming record: reflective tracks with clever lyricism wrapped in stunning melodies.mxmtoon LIVE:11/15 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival2/18 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl2/19 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage2/21 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham2/22 -Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor2/25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall2/26 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory2/28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren3/1 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues3/4 - Pomona, CA - The Fox Theater Pomona3/6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern3/7 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield3/8 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades3/10 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom3/11 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre3/12 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo3/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell3/22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre3/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater3/25 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall3/26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues3/28 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre3/29 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone3/31 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall4/2 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner4/3 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount4/4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club4/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowlmxmtoon's upcoming album, liminal space, is primed to be her most introspective project thus far. The album sees her further embracing her signature confessional songwriting, exploring themes like adulthood and uncertainty, that has earned her millions of listeners and devoted fans across the globe.Since she was 17-years-old, mxmtoon has made exquisitely catchy pop songs that capture the kind of complex and tender feelings we often keep hidden from the world. Over the years, the Oakland native and now Nashville-based artist's unguarded self-expression has earned her a devoted global following, led to collaborations with the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and Noah Kahan, and propelled her through an expansive career that's also included hosting a podcast and authoring a graphic novel.



