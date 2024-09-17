Lionel Richie Extends 'King Of Hearts' Into 2025 At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas





International superstar LAS VEGAS, NV (Top40 Charts) Due to popular demand, international music legend Lionel Richie announces the continuation of his highly successful residency, "Lionel Richie: King of Hearts," at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas into 2025. The esteemed Las Vegas headliner will take the stage for select dates in January 2025 and April 2025.The " Endless Love " singer has performed over 48 sold-out performances since his start at Encore Theater in 2019. With over 125 million albums sold worldwide, an Oscar, Golden Globe, and four GRAMMY Awards, the highly decorated performer guarantees another run of unforgettable performances.Richie is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and the American Music Awards "Icon Award" in 2022, and was the recipient of Kennedy Center Honors. Richie is known for countless hits including "Easy," "All Night Long," "Penny Lover," "Stuck on You," "Hello," "Say You, Say Me," "Dancing on the Ceiling," "We Are the World'' and others. His return to the stunning venue creates an exclusive and intimate atmosphere for new and returning fans alike to experience his talents and sing along to Richie's extensive catalog of classics.Richie returns to the Encore Theater this Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 8 p.m., with additional performances on September 25 & 27, 2024, and nine performances in October & November 2024. Tickets for all remaining 2024 performances are on sale now. For more information on "Lionel Richie: King of Hearts" or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.Tickets for 2025 performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com. VIP packages will also be available for purchase on LionelRichie.com for these performances.International superstar Lionel Richie boasts a discography of albums and singles that is second to none. With more than 125 million albums sold worldwide, an Oscar, Golden Globe, and four Grammy Awards*, Richie has been honored with distinctions including 2016 MusicCares Person of the Year, and the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors. In March 2018, Richie cemented his iconic legacy as he imprinted his hand and footprints at Hollywood's storied TCL Chinese Theatre. In 2022, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, received the 2022 American Music Awards Icon Award and also received the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library of Congress. In September 2023, Richie concluded the first run of his acclaimed sold out 20-city "Sing a Song All Night Long" arena tour featuring special guests—one of the best-selling bands of all time—Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour continued in 2024 with 13 more dates across the US. Also in 2024, Richie continues his longtime residency, now at the Wynn Encore Theater, in "Lionel Richie: King of Hearts." Richie has served as a judge on ABC's "American Idol," for the past seven seasons, and has recently been renewed for its 8th season. Most recently, Richie debuted and served as co-producer on the documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim. The Greatest Night in Pop debuted at the top of the English Films List on Netflix in its first week of release with 11.9M views, and has recently been nominated for three Primetime Emmys.



