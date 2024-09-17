The Meringues Release New Album "Pavolova's Dog"





Known for their explosive live shows, The Meringues deliver a captivating performance that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Pavlova's Dog, their sophomore album, continues to explore the intersection of fun and dysfunction that The Meringues have perfected. Spanning from deep psychological themes to playful, child-like perspectives, the album features 11 tracks that weave these elements together seamlessly. With catchy melodies and sharply poignant lyrics, The Meringues reveal their true essence as a band, capturing the complexity of human relationships and the dark undercurrents of self-doubt and personal struggle. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Meringues, Kingston, Ontario's post-punk powerhouse, have released their eagerly anticipated sophomore album, Pavlova's Dog, on September 16th, 2024. At the heart of The Meringues are Amanda Pants and Ted Evans, whose dynamic vocal interplay and onstage antics blur the line between playful banter and intense rivalry. Their unique chemistry is supported by the solid rhythm section of Jackson Baird on bass and Alastair Morrison on drums, creating a thrilling atmosphere that threatens to spiral out of control while maintaining a clear artistic vision. The driving backbeat and power pop melodies take the listener on a journey through genres such as Punk, Post-Punk, Alt-Rock, and New-Wave, creating a dynamic and eclectic sound that is both nostalgic and refreshingly modern. Their dynamic presence has earned them opportunities to open for established artists like Protest the Hero and perform at festivals such as Spring Reverb. The band's acclaim is further highlighted by charting across Canada at college radio and winning Best Music Video for "The Lottery" at the Kingston Canadian Film Festival in 2020. The Meringues' sound is sure to resonate with fans of Pixies, Weezer, The Strokes, The Beaches, Amyl and the Sniffers, July Talk, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, and PUP.The recording of Pavlova's Dog took place at multiple locations, including Metalworks Studios in Mississauga, Todd's Place in Harrowsmith, and Fake Cake Lodge in Kingston. The drum recording was engineered by Camille Comeau, with additional recording by Ted Evans. Mixing was handled by Ian Docherty, while the mastering was expertly completed by Elisa Kady Pangsaeng at CPS Mastering in Vancouver, BC. The result is a polished yet raw album that captures the intensity and emotional turmoil The Meringues are known for. Ted Evans reflects, "We truly poured everything we had into making this album. Physically and mentally we just went all in. All four of us, and everyone involved. I recorded guitar for so many hours, icing my arm between takes and living off energy drinks. It was an incredible achievement, and working with some of our heroes made it even more special." Amanda Pants explains, "For this album we wanted to take the time to go deeper with some of the songs. Really thinking about the things we wanted to say, we poured our thoughts, insecurities, emotions, and vulnerabilities into every lyric and melody. We gave ourselves the freedom to be raw and honest, to confront our innermost fears and doubts, and to embrace our quirks and imperfections." Alastair Morrison adds, "The Meringues has been more than a band to me. They've supported me through tough times, including my battle with cancer. Their unwavering support made it easy to return to drumming and continue where I left off." Pavlova's Dog is set to solidify The Meringues' place in the post-punk landscape, showcasing their focused energy and artistic prowess.




