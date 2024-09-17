Industrial Music Icon PIG/ Raymond Watts Presents 'Fallout', Previewing 'Feast Of Agony' EP





^^ dates with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Industrial music legend Raymond Watts a.k.a. PIG has shared his new single 'Fallout', undoubtedly the most catchy among the six coruscating tracks found on his new 'Feast of Agony' EP, out on September 27 via Metropolis Records.This EP arrives on the trail of the remastered reissue of PIG's landmark 1995 'Sinsation' album (originally released via Trent Reznor's Nothing Records) and his latest studio album 'Red Room', released earlier this year - both albums released via Metropolis.Raymond Watts aka PIG has enjoyed a stellar career since starting out as a pioneering member of the mid-1980s industrial rock scene. As well as releasing fourteen albums as PIG, he has toured with KMFDM (he was a member of the band in their early days), Nine Inch Nails and Einstürzende Neubauten, written music for fashion and film (for Chloe, Marios Schwab, Halston and The Row), created exhibition sound design for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and collaborated with the late fashion icon Alexander McQueen.'Feast of Agony' is the sound of PIG crushing the grinding wheel of grief with the seed of hope and relief. Watts' anger burns and binds as he cooks up more kick-ass music, begging you to march to the drumbeat of hope with these encounters with the Lord of Lard, in which he brings word to wordless and truth to the truthless.The EP kicks off with the monstrous 'Heroin for the Damned', screaming like a demon officiating at his own funeral while trying to stem the wounds of reality with the joy juice of depravity, which was co-written with Watts' collaborator-in-chief Jim Davies, a longtime member of Pitchshifter, but best known for his acidic and acerbic guitar lines on many chart hits by The Prodigy,The remaining tracks are a cure that's kind… and a call to the deserts of desperation from the promised land of truth.Watts will continue his oration against hopelessness, hypocrisy and the ever creeping tide of despair on PIG's 'Heroin For The Damned' tour across North America, kicking off on September 28. Joined by Curse Mackey and Unitcode : Machine, this 40-date itinerary follows PIG's headlining set at Cold Waves XII in Chicago.As of September 27, the 'Feast of Agony' EP is available everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, along with the 'Red Room' and 'Sinsation (Remastered)' albums. The vinyl edition of 'Feast of Agony' is only available on the tour. Tickets can be ordered at https://linktr.ee/pigtour2024All songs written by Watts, except 'Heroin for the Damned' (Raymond Watts/ Jim Davies)and 'The Ratchet Effect' (Raymond Watts/ Mike Watts) Music performed by Raymond WattsJim Davies - additional guitars & remixMichelle Martinez - backing vocals on 'Baptise Bless & Bleed'Produced & mixed by Raymond WattsAdditional production by Jim DaviesRecorded & mixed at Ranch Apocalypse and Otherwise StudiosMastering by Tom Hall at Abbey RoadArtwork by Vlad McNeallyPhotography by E Gabriel Edvy / Blackswitch LabsAudio visual consultant - Mark Alan GriffithsReleased via Metropolis Records'Fallout' video directed by Melody MyersTRACK LIST:1 Heroin for the Damned2 Fallout3 Comedown4 Hand of Mercy (Make The Cut)5 The Ratchet Effect6 Baptise Bless & Bleed (Red Line Remix by Jim Davies)TOUR DATES 'Heroin For The Damned' Tour:9/28/24: Chicago, IL, @ Metro9/ 29/24: Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze *9/30/24: Des Moines, IA @ Lefty's Live Music 10/2/24: Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade *10/3/24: Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel *10/4/24: Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *10/5/24: Denver, CO Kulture Music Hall *10/6/24: SLC, UT @ Quarters *10/7/24: Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective 10/9/24: Eugene, OR @ John Henry's *10/10/24: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon ^^10/13/24: Portland, OR @ Dante's ^^10/15/24: Sacramento, CA @ Starlit Room ^^10/16/24: SF, CA @ DNA ^^10/17/24: San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop ^^10/18/24: Las Vegas, NV @ Sinwave ^^10/19/24: Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One ^^10/20/24: Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock ^^10/21/24: Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad ^^10/23/24: OK City @ Beer City ^^10/24/24: Dallas, TX @ Three Links ^^10/25/24 - Houston TX @ Secret Group *10/26/24: Austin, TX @ Elysium *10/27/24: New Orleans, LA @ Santos 10/29/24: Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar *10/30/24: Orlando, Fl @ Handlebar *11/1/24: West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street *11/2/24: Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly *11/3/24: Greenville, SC @ Radio Room *11/5/24: Atlanta, GA @ Star Bar *11/6/24: Richmond, VA @ Fallout *11/7/24: Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore *11/8/24: New York, NY @ STIMULATE *11/9/24 - Wilmington DE @ Bar 13 *11/10/24: Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *11/12/24: Cambridge, MA @ Middle East 11/13/24: Quebec City, QC @ L'anti Bar *11/14/24: Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Fous *11/15/24: Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace *11/16/24: Detroit, MI @ Smalls *11/17/24: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern ** dates with Unitcode : Machine^^ dates with Curse Mackey and Unitcode : Machine



