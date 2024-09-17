Riot Fest Announces Single Day Band Lineup, Shuttle Service To Riotland And The Community Band Contest





Despite leaving Douglass Park this year, Riot Fest remains committed to the neighborhood and is holding a community band contest for residents of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Riot Fest, the iconic annual punk rock and alternative music festival, is excited to announce its 2024 daily lineup, shuttle service, a community band contest in the Lawndale & Little Village neighborhoods and more! This year's festival will take place at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, from September 20-22nd, featuring 90+ bands over 3-days, and will feature RiotLand, an immersive "Choose Your Own Adventure" world that promises to elevate the festival experience to new heights. Riot Fest, while reluctant to leave its longtime home in Chicago, made the difficult decision to relocate due to issues with the Park District, which paved the way for RiotLand, a 3-day version of which will be explorable on the Riot Fest website starting tomorrow. Fans can double tap their way through the various locations in this punk rock town.Friday brings the return of hometown favorites, Fall Out Boy, making their first appearance at the festival since they first reunited at 2013's edition. Saturday brings indie rock favorites, Beck and a very rare performance from Pavement. Closing out the festival on Sunday is a force that cannot be reckoned with - a reunion performance by metal legends, Slayer!NOFX will be performing all three days of the festival as Riot Fest bids them a final farewell surrounded by many of their peers and contemporaries like Pennywise, Descendents, and Circle Jerks.Notable Acts: Filling out the stacked lineup is a wide array of bands spanning decades and genres. Festival attendees will be treated with sets from the likes of St. Vincent, Rob Zombie, The Offspring (performing Smash), Sublime (w/ Jakob Nowell, Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson), Bright Eyes, a rare performance from Dr. Dog (who retired from full-time touring in 2021), Manchester Orchestra (performing Cope), Public Enemy's reunion, The Marley Brothers featuring Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian performing the music of Bob Marley. Something Corporate will play their first Chicago show since 2010. Laura Jane Grace teams up with Catbite to play an Operation Ivy set, and Michael C. Hall (of Dexter and Six Feet Under fame) hits the stage with his band Princess Goes, performing synth-driven goth pop. Festival favorites Taking Back Sunday and GWAR will return in 2024!Full album plays this year are The Offspring playing " Smash ", Manchester Orchestra playing "Cope" and Mastodon performing their classic, "Leviathan".Friday, September 20Headliner: Fallout Boy, The OffspringNOFX, Public Enemy, The Marleys, Sum 41, Cypress Hill, Tornillo, Souls of Mischief, New Found Glory, Polaris, The Warning, Hot Mulligan, State Champs, The Aces, Face To Face, Circle Jerks, Zheani, The Exploited, Spiritual Cramp, Poison The Well, Winona Fighter, The Lawrence Arms, Action/Adventure, Get Dead, ALL, The Chisel, Home Front, The DefiantSaturday, September 21Headliner: Beck, PavementNOFX, St. Vincent, Bright Eyes, Manchester Orchestra, Sir Chloe, Taking Back Sunday, HEALTH, The Hives, Basement, Spoon, Souls of Mischief, Beach Bunny, Waxahatchee, Buzzcocks, Descendents, Jack Kays, Rival Sons, Clutch, Lord of the Lost, Sweet Pill, Lagwagon, The Dead Milkmen, Drug Church, Heart Attack Man, Brutus, The Dickies, L.S.Dunes, Sincere Engineer, D.O.A., Pixel Grip, Dillinger Four, Codefendants, Liquid Mike, Urethane, The Armed, Princess Goes, VerbötenSunday, September 22Headliner: Slayer, Rob ZombieNOFX, Sublime, Dr. Dog, Oliver Tree, Tierra Whack, The Hives, Lamb Of God, Souls of Mischief, Loveless, Suicidal Tendencies, Mastodon, Pennywise, Slaughter Beach, Dog, Jhariah, Something Corporate, GEL, The Mysterines, Sunami, The Vandals, Nekrogoblikon, Strung Out, GWAR, Cursive, SPRINTS, Swingin' Utters, Laura Jane Grace + Catbite, Saxsquatch, Cobra Skulls, Doom Scroll, Fiddlehead, Games We Play, Huge EugeSingle Day and three-day consignment tickets will be on sale at Bucket O' Blood in Chicago and Rushmor in Milwaukee shortly after the on sale with no added fees.Riot Fest released a comprehensive shuttle service to SeatGeek Stadium from several points around Chicago, including locales that are near the aftershows, various neighborhoods and public transit, fans can learn more and book seats here:https://riotfest.org/chicago/shuttleThere will also be extended bus service from Midway Airport throughout the festival. Additional travel details will be updated on an ongoing basis at https://riotfest.org/chicago/getting-to-riotland/Despite leaving Douglass Park this year, Riot Fest remains committed to the neighborhood and is holding a community band contest for residents of Little Village and North Lawndale. The winner will join the Riot Fest lineup to perform! There are already more than 50 submissions, and the deadline is August 5th at midnight CT. https://riotfest.org/community-band-submission/



