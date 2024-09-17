Top40-Charts.com
Hot Songs Around The World

Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
322 entries in 25 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
389 entries in 22 charts
Good Luck, Babe!
Chappell Roan
194 entries in 16 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
260 entries in 21 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
194 entries in 2 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
350 entries in 16 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
395 entries in 26 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
494 entries in 26 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
240 entries in 20 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
436 entries in 22 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
257 entries in 21 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
211 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
276 entries in 18 charts
Belong Together
Mark Ambor
255 entries in 16 charts
Chris's New "Real American Hero" Premieres On KGCS-TV - Both Terrestrial & Streaming
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Americana Country artist songwriter Chris Gardner announced that his "Real American Hero" audio single is now being released as a professionally crafted story telling music video starring his grandkids. Coming off of a devastating loss, the loss of his dear granddaughter "Elle" Chris felt that something positive needed come next. As such he penned "Real American Hero" a celebration of those that know the value of family, everyday heroes that do what they do everyday for God, family and country. The premiere of "Real American Hero" the video will be included in Chris's September 16th television interview at KGCS-TV Joplin Missouri. The new video will also air on CBS affiliate station KOAM-TV the following week.
Up next is Chris's first performance at Americana Fest in Nashville sponsored by Bill Wence Promotions on September 19th at Bobby's Idle House on Market Square. "To say I am excited would be an understatement. What an honor to be asked to perform at Bill's annual event. If you are going to Americana Fest stop by and say hey." - Chris Gardner.
Then on October 16th Chris and the band are on stage at the CMA of Texas Annual Awards ceremony where Chris will receive their coveted Americana Album Of The Year Award. "To be back in Texas, performing at Dosey Doe's Big Barn with fellow musicians and songwriters in the house is nothing short of exciting to say the least." - Chris Gardner.






