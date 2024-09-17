Chris's New "Real American Hero" Premieres On KGCS-TV - Both Terrestrial & Streaming



Then on October 16th Chris and the band are on stage at the CMA of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Americana Country artist songwriter Chris Gardner announced that his "Real American Hero" audio single is now being released as a professionally crafted story telling music video starring his grandkids. Coming off of a devastating loss, the loss of his dear granddaughter "Elle" Chris felt that something positive needed come next. As such he penned "Real American Hero" a celebration of those that know the value of family, everyday heroes that do what they do everyday for God, family and country. The premiere of "Real American Hero" the video will be included in Chris's September 16th television interview at KGCS-TV Joplin Missouri. The new video will also air on CBS affiliate station KOAM-TV the following week.Up next is Chris's first performance at Americana Fest in Nashville sponsored by Bill Wence Promotions on September 19th at Bobby's Idle House on Market Square. "To say I am excited would be an understatement. What an honor to be asked to perform at Bill's annual event. If you are going to Americana Fest stop by and say hey." - Chris Gardner.Then on October 16th Chris and the band are on stage at the CMA of Texas Annual Awards ceremony where Chris will receive their coveted Americana Album Of The Year Award. "To be back in Texas, performing at Dosey Doe's Big Barn with fellow musicians and songwriters in the house is nothing short of exciting to say the least." - Chris Gardner.



