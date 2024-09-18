The Latin Recording Academy Announces 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Nominees





Ela Taubert New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, the preeminent international honor celebrating excellence in Latin music, and the only accolade awarded by music industry professionals. The Latin Academy's membership body of music creators, who represent all genres and creative disciplines - including recording artists, songwriters, producers, recording engineers and mixers - vote during the Awards Process.This year's Record Of The Year category features an exceptional group of creators, technical professionals and artists across a variety of genres who reflect the diversity within Latin music and its growing cultural influence worldwide.The category of Album Of The Year showcases an extraordinary diversity of genres, genders, countries of origin and a mix of new and established music makers including: Ángela Aguilar, Camilo, Xande de Pilares, Karol G, Kany García, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40, Mon Laferte, Carín León, Residente and Shakira.In addition, a new field (Electronic Music) and two categories (Best Latin Electronic Music Performance and Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album) were added to the Latin GRAMMY Awards Process this year.The first group of nominees for the Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album category features an impressive group of artists and creators that have helped the genre gain momentum: Natanael Cano, DannyLux, Grupo Frontera, Carín León, Michelle Maciel and Peso Pluma.The Best New Artist category showcases a unique set of nominees, whose diversity reaffirms The Latin Academy's commitment to providing opportunities for all artists. Nominated this year are Agris, Kevin Aguilar, Darumas, Nicolle Horbath, Latin Mafia, Cacá Magalhães, Os Garotin, Iñigo Quintero, Sofi Saar and Ela Taubert. Additionally, this year's nominee list includes recent Best New Artist nominees including María Becerra, Juliana, Leon Leiden, Nabález and Nicole Zignago."As we approach the 25th edition of the Latin GRAMMYs® our Awards Process is more robust than ever, with our membership evaluating over 23,000 entries this year," said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "The Latin GRAMMYs have grown in an amazing way to become a fundamental platform for music and culture. We are proud to share this year's nominees, an international and diverse group of creators representing the richness and vastness of today's Latin music."The 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees were selected in 58 categories and reflect an expansive range of artists who released recordings during the eligibility period (June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024). All songs that are considered for nominations must be new songs and contain a minimum percentage of lyric content (60%) in Spanish, Portuguese, or any native regional dialect.The final round of voting to determine the Latin GRAMMY winners will begin on September 27, 2024. The 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will air live from the Kaseya Center in Miami on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. The three-hour telecast will be produced by TelevisaUnivision, the leading Spanish language media and content company in the world, and will air live on Univision, Galavisión and ViX beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central). Preceding the telecast will be the Latin GRAMMY Premiere ceremony, a long-established evening full of unforgettable performances and heartfelt acceptance speeches, where the winners in most categories will be announced. Following is the list of nominees for some of the General Fields. For the complete list of nominees in the 58 categories, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.Record Of The Year:"Mil Veces" - Anitta Monaco " - Bad Bunny"Una Vida Pasada" - Camilo & Carín León"Catalina" - Cimafunk & Monsieur Periné"Derrumbe" - Jorge Drexler"Con Dinero Y Sin Dinero" - Fonseca & Grupo Niche"Mi Ex Tenía Razón" - Karol "Mambo 23" - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40"Tenochtitlán" - Mon Laferte"Igual Que Un Ángel" - Kali Uchis & Peso PlumaAlbum Of The Year:Bolero - Ángela AguilarCuatro - CamiloXande Canta Caetano - Xande de PilaresMañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) - Karol García - Kany García Radio Güira - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40Autopoiética - Mon LaferteBoca Chueca, Vol. 1 - Carín LeónLas Letras Ya No Importan - ResidenteLas Mujeres Ya No Lloran - ShakiraSong Of The Year:"A Fuego Lento" - Daymé Arocena & Vicente García, songwriters (Daymé Arocena & Vicente García)"A La Mitad" (Banda Sonora Original De La Serie Zorro) - Julio Reyes Copello & Mariana Vega, songwriters (Maura Nava)"Aún Me Sigo Encontrando" - Rubén Blades, Gian Marco Julio Reyes Copello, songwriters (Gian Marco & Rubén Blades)"Caracas En El 2000" - Marvin Hawkins Rodríguez, Jerry Di, La Pichu, Danny Ocean & Elena Rose, songwriters (Elena Rose, Danny Ocean & Jerry Di)"Derrumbe" - Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)"(Entre Paréntesis)" - Édgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Manuel Lorente Freire, Lenin Yorney Palacios & Shakira, songwriters (Shakira, Grupo Frontera)"Mi Ex Tenía Razón" - Édgar Barrera, Andrés Jael Correa Ríos, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G & MAG, songwriters (Karol G)"Según Quién" - Édgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Maluma, Lenin Yorney Palacios & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Maluma & Carín León)"Te Lo Agradezco" - Rafa Arcaute, Kany García, Carín León & Richi López, songwriters (Kany García & Carín León)"313" - Leo Genovese, Residente & Silvia Pérez Cruz, songwriters (Residente, Silvia Pérez Cruz & Penélope Cruz)Best New Artist:Agris Kevin AguilarDarumasNicolle HorbathLatin MafiaCacá MagalhãesOs GarotinIñigo QuinteroSofi SaarEla Taubert



