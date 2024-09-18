Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 18 September, 2024

Wasel Reaches New Heights In The Music Industry With His Latest Single "Formula Brazil"

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
322 entries in 25 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
389 entries in 22 charts
Good Luck, Babe!
Chappell Roan
194 entries in 16 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
260 entries in 21 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
194 entries in 2 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
350 entries in 16 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
395 entries in 26 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
494 entries in 26 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
240 entries in 20 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
436 entries in 22 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
257 entries in 21 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
211 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
276 entries in 18 charts
Belong Together
Mark Ambor
255 entries in 16 charts
Wasel Reaches New Heights In The Music Industry With His Latest Single "Formula Brazil"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recording artist Wasel just released his new single "Formula Brazil" that is introducing a fresh new sound. "Formula Brazil" is a blend of Brazilian and Afro-house vibes, infused with hip-hop, Latin, and electronic influences. Wasel's unique style and innovative approach to music resulted in this new track, with its infectious beat and catchy lyrics.

Wasel collaborated with producer White Shark and writer Carolina Oliveira which created a magical flow of creativity. This collaboration has emerged in a dynamic and diverse sound that will captivate listeners from all backgrounds. The single is a testament to Wasel's ability to push boundaries and create music that transcends genres.

"Formula Brazil" is currently streaming on all major platforms and to ensure its broad appeal, multiple versions are being released: English, Spanish, and an instrumental mix designed for electronic DJs. Fans and music lovers alike can expect to be blown away by this groundbreaking single. With its unique sound and infectious energy, Wasel is on his way to new heights with "Formula Brazil." The music video will soon follow. Wasel is currently gearing up for a promotional tour nationwide and is also looking forward to performing outside the states, including Latin America.

The single is available on iTunes, Spotify, and all other digital outlets.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/waselmuzik/
IG:https://www.instagram.com/waselmuzik/followers/mutualOnly
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@waselmuzik
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/waselmuzik
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5UJ1DVkDzyTsAhF5BmEfrL?si=8c9a3c7bc7a64bbb
Apple Music: Wasel






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0055361 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0071737766265869 secs