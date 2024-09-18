Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 18 September, 2024

Kendra Erika Premieres New Music Video 'Body Language'

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
495 entries in 26 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
395 entries in 26 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
390 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
261 entries in 21 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
241 entries in 20 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
323 entries in 25 charts
Good Luck, Babe!
Chappell Roan
195 entries in 16 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
437 entries in 22 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
258 entries in 21 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
212 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
277 entries in 18 charts
Belong Together
Mark Ambor
255 entries in 16 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
183 entries in 3 charts
Gata Only
Floyymenor & Cris MJ
294 entries in 15 charts
Kendra Erika Premieres New Music Video 'Body Language'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sometimes seduction doesn't require words at all. If the chemistry is right and the vibes are strong, a woman can send a message without moving her lips. In "Body Language," the outrageously flirty new single by Kendra Erika, the dance-pop single throws down a perfumed gauntlet. She isn't going to spell out everything to a prospective lover. "Follow the clues," she purrs, and in the song's provocative clip, she shows viewers exactly what she means by that.

Longtime fans won't be surprised by the come-on. They recognize Kendra Erika as a master of the art of allure. "Body Language" is the latest in a series of marvelously steamy singles that include the artist's take on Laura Branigan's enraptured 1984 hit "Self-Control," and the sultry, obsessive, lethal "Thriller Killer," which earned the artist over a million YouTube views. On "Self-Love Symphony," her entry in the 2004 Song of the Summer sweepstakes, paired her with Chloe Lattanzi — the daughter of the late Olivia Newton-John. From there, getting physical with "Body Language" was a logical next step, and she's taken it with swagger and an evident intent to impress.

The direct, forceful production underscores that self-confidence. "Body Language" opens with Kendra Erika's voice - and it's a voice that's designed to move the disco floor. She sounds sexy but approachable, firm but willing to be chased. Kendra Erika encourages listeners to read her body, and with beats as propulsive as this, it's a cinch that that body is in motion.

To make the clip for "Body Language," Kendra Erika has joined forces with the legendary Turkish dance-pop photographer Tolga Katas, a man famous for taking impossibly glamorous shots of beautiful women. Every sequence in his clip for "Body Language" looks like a fashion magazine in motion. Kendra Erika dominates every vivid frame: walking barefoot down a sweeping stairway in a mansion, playing chess, dancing in front of a bed with a Buddha-shaped headboard. Her dress is as green as the vines that dangle, improbably, from the ceiling. The message is clear. The natural world is taking over.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0056751 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0056209564208984 secs