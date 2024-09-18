Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Releases New Memoir 'Over The Influence'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chart-topping and multi-platinum singer, songwriter and actress, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque releases her first ever book, OVER THE INFLUENCE: A Memoir. The powerfully candid memoir is available for purchase via Hachette Books.To celebrate the release, JoJo is embarking on a select run of book tour dates across the country. The tour, which kicked off yesterday in Boston, will be making additional stops in New York , Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Full tour routing can be found below.Signed to a major recording deal at just 12 years old, JoJo catapulted to the top of the pop-and-R&B-infused charts in the mid 2000's and earned millions of fans around the world. JoJo was an undeniable superstar and pop culture fixture, spanning roles in major studio films, omnipresence on Top 40 radio, frequenting magazine covers, and appearing on national TV. Then, out of the blue, everything came to a halt and JoJo seemingly stepped out of the spotlight, leaving many fans to wonder: What happened to JoJo?In OVER THE INFLUENCE: A Memoir, JoJo peels back the curtain on her tumultuous journey so far. From being raised by parents who were both battling addiction and depression to emerging victorious in a never-ending lawsuit with her record label, JoJo chronicles the steps she took to rebuild. Years later, JoJo is finally able to pursue her passions independently, whether that be releasing her own music, playing shows and festivals worldwide, or headlining a Broadway show. Her memoir is a testament to her resilience, even when faced with heartbreak, addiction, depression and more. Along with giving readers insight into her personal and professional life, JoJo provides a source of inspiration for anybody who has experienced similar struggles. Stay tuned for more from JoJo, including new music to come soon.BOOK TOUR DATES: September 17 - Northvale, NJ - Books & Greetings September 18 - New York, NY - The Strand September 21 - San Francisco, CA - Book Passage September 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Barnes & Noble at The Grove September 23 - Raleigh, NC - Quail Ridge Books Joanna "JoJo" Levesque is a chart-topping and award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and first-time author. At just 13 years old, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-titled debut album, whose breakout smash " Leave (Get Out) " made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S. That album went on to sell over four million copies and became the singer's first Platinum record, which she followed with a string of additional accomplishments, including another #1 single, "Too Little Too Late" and another Platinum album, The High Road. Since then, she's released several critically acclaimed studio albums, EPs, and mixtapes, and started her own label, Clover Music. In 2020, JoJo's song with PJ Morton, " Say So ", won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. JoJo has also appeared in movies such as Aquamarine and RV (opposite Robin Williams). She is currently reprising her role as Satine in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical, developing an original piece of musical theater and gearing up to release new music later this fall.



