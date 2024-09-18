R.E.M. Launches 'We Are Hope Despite The Times' Digital Compilation





The compilation title, We Are Hope Despite The Times, is drawn from the lyric, "We are young despite the years / We are concern, we are hope despite the times" from the band's song "



Throughout their career,



With We Are Hope Despite The Times, the band continues to encourage participation in the democratic process, urging fans to register to vote, make their voices heard, and play an active role in shaping the future. Fans can get more information on deadlines, register to vote, or update their registration by visiting vote.gov or headcount.org.



Tracklist:

1. Turn You Inside-Out

2. Pop Song '89

3. These Days

4. I Believe

5. Fall on Me

6. Welcome to the Occupation

7. World Leader Pretend

8. Drive

9. Begin The Begin

10. Finest Worksong

11. Exhuming McCarthy

12. Just a Touch

13. Cuyahoga

14. Disturbance At The Heron House

15. Swan Swan H

16. Ignoreland

17. Stand

18. Its the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To coincide with National Voter Registration Day, Constitution Day, and Citizenship Day, R.E.M. has released We Are Hope Despite The Times, a digital compilation of songs aimed at encouraging their listeners to stay informed, engaged, and vote during this critical election season. The playlist brings together tracks from the band's catalog that resonate with themes of activism and social responsibility.The compilation title, We Are Hope Despite The Times, is drawn from the lyric, "We are young despite the years / We are concern, we are hope despite the times" from the band's song " These Days " (from R.E.M.'s 1986 studio album, Lifes Rich Pageant). The collection features 18 politically provoking songs including "Welcome to the Occupation," "Swan Swan H," "Fall on Me," "World Leader Pretend," and "Its the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine).Throughout their career, R.E.M. has been a vocal advocate for civic engagement, using their platform to promote voter participation and social responsibility. In the early 1990s, they were one of the first bands to partner with Rock the Vote, playing a significant role in increasing youth voter turnout for the 1992 presidential election. Beyond Rock the Vote, R.E.M. has supported voter rights and democracy globally, performing at benefit concerts like the Vote for Change Tour and addressing political causes through their music, from war and environmental justice to human rights. Their commitment to these issues was also evident at the 1991 MTV VMAs, when the band used their acceptance speech for Best Video (" Losing My Religion ") to draw attention to causes like gun control, choice rights, voting rights, and alternative energy sources—issues that remain relevant today.With We Are Hope Despite The Times, the band continues to encourage participation in the democratic process, urging fans to register to vote, make their voices heard, and play an active role in shaping the future. Fans can get more information on deadlines, register to vote, or update their registration by visiting vote.gov or headcount.org.Tracklist:1. Turn You Inside-Out2. Pop Song '893. These Days4. I Believe5. Fall on Me6. Welcome to the Occupation7. World Leader Pretend8. Drive9. Begin The Begin10. Finest Worksong11. Exhuming McCarthy12. Just a Touch13. Cuyahoga14. Disturbance At The Heron House15. Swan Swan H16. Ignoreland17. Stand18. Its the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)



