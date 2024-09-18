Awolnation Details Upcoming 'The Phantom Five Tour'





The tour announcement comes on the heels of AWOLNATION's newest album 'The Phantom Five', released last month. Composed of ten tracks,



'The Phantom Five' is a collection of ten songs that highlights every different impulse and urge Bruno has learned to master with AWOLNATION in a cohesive, anthemic pastiche of modern music. It functions almost as a "greatest hits" album, in the sense that it offers something for everyone who has followed the band's arc in its celebrated, shape-shifting way. 'The Phantom Five' is concerned with trying to find one's way to happiness in a bizarrely upside-down time.



"I wrote this album with the intention that it could possibly be the final AWOLNATION album," continues Bruno. "I wanted the challenge and inspiration of that idea. I'm not sure if it will actually be the last album, but I wanted to create that narrative to push myself with it and put everything I have into these songs."



"Panoramic View", the lead single from 'The Phantom Five' has amassed over 1 million views on YouTube and over 12 million streams. The single recently hit #5 at alternative radio and was added to rotation on KROQ - the legendary Los Angeles Rock



"Bang Your Head" is currently being featured in the trailer for the new Amazon Prime show 'The Legend of Vox Machina'. The official music video, out today, can be seen below:



The Phantom Five Tour - 2025 Headline Dates:

w/Special guest Bryce Fox



March 27 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

March 28 -

March 29 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

March 31 - Austin, TX - Emo's

April 1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

April 2 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

April 3 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

April 5 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

April 6 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

April 8 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

April 9 - Charlotte, NC - The Filmore

April 11 - Tampa, FL - Ritz YBOR

April 12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

April 13 - Richmond, VA - The National

April 15 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

April 17 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

April 18 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

April 19 - Boston, MA - The Royale

April 21 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

April 22 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

April 25 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

April 26 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews

April 28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

April 29 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

May 2 - Denver, CO - Summit

May 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

May 5 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

May 6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

May 9 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom



Aaron Bruno, the de facto leader, songwriter, and creative force behind the Los Angeles-based project AWOLNATION, has spent the better part of two decades steering the band's ship of pop-friendly electronic and alternative rock to millions of record sales and streams, a handful of chart-topping singles, and countless shows played to adoring fans around the world. From the 2010 debut's smash "Sail" and the hype of sophomore album Run to 2018's organic-leaning Here Come the Runts and 2020's rock-forward Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, plus a handful of EPs, remixes, and a covers album, Bruno has mined his sonic creativity for an output of music on par with anyone's from the last two decades. Following the pandemic, Bruno parted ways with his record label in favor of a new self-releasing/distribution partnership, formed a hardcore band called The Barbarians of California, and became a first-time father of twin boys.




