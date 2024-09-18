Top40-Charts.com
Trey Anastasio To Release 'Atriums' This Friday

Trey Anastasio To Release 'Atriums' This Friday
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Trey Anastasio, the accomplished guitarist, singer and songwriter of Phish, has announced ATRIUMS - a suite of instrumental guitar compositions originally conceived and recorded for Phish's groundbreaking four-night April run at Sphere - set for release on streaming services and the LivePhish app this Friday, September 20 via Rubber Jungle Records.

Among the many unique features of Sphere's one-of-a-kind environment is the ability to program its atrium and public spaces. Anastasio and Phish - renowned for creating immersive concert experiences - took full advantage, utilizing sculpture, light and sound to transform the hallways of the futuristic venue. Those ambient soundscapes are now released as ATRIUMS.

The six-part ATRIUMS song suite was born out of years of experimentation at Trey's soundchecks, where he explores the capabilities of his ever-expanding palate of effects. With ATRIUMS, Anastasio has created atmospheric compositions awash with droning loops, echoes, and waves of tonal feedback layered with gentle, melodic fretwork. Each of the six ATRIUMS compositions takes on a unique sonic hue, but together immerse the listener in a cohesive, expansive whole.

Proceeds from ATRIUMS will benefit the Divided Sky Foundation, a 501c(3) non-profit organization dedicated to addiction recovery, and the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program, the newly opened facility in Ludlow, Vermont offering a non-clinical program anchored in the 12 Steps, emotional sobriety, and mindfulness. Phish recently announced a very special three-night stand at Albany, NY's MVP Arena on October 25-27 to benefit the DSF program and facility. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 20 at 10am (ET).






