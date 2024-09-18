Pixies Release New Track 'Motoroller'





Following its debut on Steve Lamacq's BBC



"Motoroller" follows the previously released tracks "Oyster Beds," "You're So Impatient," "Que Sera, Sera," and "Chicken" - met by widespread acclaim, with The Times of London describing it as "Dark and dangerous" in the paper's Essential Tracks, and the Daily Telegraph citing a "new, darker direction" in their Songs of The Week. The UK's NME hailed it as "haunting," MOJO called it "delightfully ghoulish," and CLASH proclaimed it "Pixies at their blood-curdling best."







Thirty-five years since their groundbreaking Platinum-certified album Doolittle catapulted the band into the UK Top Ten, and 20 years since their celebrated reformation at Coachella,



The Night the



Druidism, apocalyptic shopping malls, medieval-themed restaurants, 12th-century poetic form, surf rock, gargoyles, bog people, and the distinctive dry drum sound of 1970's era



The Night the

1 Primrose

2 You're So Impatient

3 Jane (The Night the

4 Chicken

5 Hypnotised

6 Johnny Good Man

7 Motoroller

8 I Hear You Mary

9 Oyster Beds

10 Mercy Me

11 Ernest Evans

12

13 The



2024 Auckland and New Zealand Tour w/

November 8 - Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand [SOLD OUT]

November 10 - Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand

November 13 - Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia [SOLD OUT]

November 16 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia [SOLD OUT]

November 18 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

November 21 - Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia [SOLD OUT]

November 23 - Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia



2025 UK and European Headline Tour:

April 25th - TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht

April 26th - Lotto Arena, Antwerp

April 28th - Oosterport, Groningen

April 29th - 013, Tilburg

May 1st - Tempodrom, Berlin

May 2nd - Palladium, Cologne

May 3rd - TonHalle, Munich

May 6th - Arkea Arena, Bordeaux

May 7th - Zenith, Nantes

May 9th - Palacio de los Deportes de Granada, Granada

May 10th - Sagres Campo Pequeno, Lisbon

May 13th - P&J Arena, Aberdeen

May 14th - O2 Academy, Edinburgh

May 16th - O2 Brixton Academy, London

May 17th - O2 Brixton Academy, London

May 19th - O2 Academy, Leeds

May 20th - Academy, Birmingham

May 21st - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

May 23rd - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

May 24th - O2 Apollo, Manchester New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pixies share a new single, "Motoroller," the fourth new song to be released from their anticipated new studio album, The Night the Zombies Came, due for release on October 25 via BMG. The single comes alongside the news that Pixies will return to the UK and Europe in April and May 2025 for a 20-date headline tour, including nine UK shows with two nights at London's O2 Brixton Academy.Following its debut on Steve Lamacq's BBC Radio Music show last night, the dynamic "Motoroller" follows frontman and principal songwriter Black Francis on a scooter ride across Berlin. Speaking on the track, Francis says: "This is one of those kinds of songs where there's little threads you can follow and they take you somewhere. But they're not required for the experience. You can just start fishing around in the lyrics, and maybe you won't find exactly what the story is, but you'll find a story related to the city of Berlin. So just have fun with the clues that are there.""Motoroller" follows the previously released tracks "Oyster Beds," "You're So Impatient," "Que Sera, Sera," and "Chicken" - met by widespread acclaim, with The Times of London describing it as "Dark and dangerous" in the paper's Essential Tracks, and the Daily Telegraph citing a "new, darker direction" in their Songs of The Week. The UK's NME hailed it as "haunting," MOJO called it "delightfully ghoulish," and CLASH proclaimed it "Pixies at their blood-curdling best." Pixies will kick off their 2025 UK and European headline tour in Utrecht, Netherlands, on April 25, with performances across Belgium, Germany, France, Spain, and Portugal before arriving at the P&J Arena in Aberdeen on May 13. The tour continues with nine dates across the UK at O2 Academy Edinburgh, two nights at London's O2 Brixton Academy, shows at O2 Academy, Leeds, Academy Birmingham, Cardiff's Utilita Arena, and Newcastle City Hall, before concluding at O2 Manchester on May 25.Thirty-five years since their groundbreaking Platinum-certified album Doolittle catapulted the band into the UK Top Ten, and 20 years since their celebrated reformation at Coachella, Pixies are deep into their second act, amid a creative purple patch.The Night the Zombies Came is Pixies' tenth album, if you count their classic 1987 4AD mini LP Come On Pilgrim, and the band's first new music since 2022's acclaimed Doggerel LP. Thirteen new songs that find Pixies looking ahead to the most cinematic record of their career.Druidism, apocalyptic shopping malls, medieval-themed restaurants, 12th-century poetic form, surf rock, gargoyles, bog people, and the distinctive dry drum sound of 1970's era Fleetwood Mac are just some of the disparate wonders that inform the new songs.The Night the Zombies Came Tracklisting:1 Primrose2 You're So Impatient3 Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)4 Chicken5 Hypnotised6 Johnny Good Man7 Motoroller8 I Hear You Mary9 Oyster Beds10 Mercy Me11 Ernest Evans12 Kings of the Prairie13 The Vegas Suite2024 Auckland and New Zealand Tour w/ Pearl Jam:November 8 - Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand [SOLD OUT]November 10 - Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New ZealandNovember 13 - Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia [SOLD OUT]November 16 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia [SOLD OUT]November 18 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, AustraliaNovember 21 - Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia [SOLD OUT]November 23 - Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia2025 UK and European Headline Tour:April 25th - TivoliVredenburg, UtrechtApril 26th - Lotto Arena, AntwerpApril 28th - Oosterport, GroningenApril 29th - 013, TilburgMay 1st - Tempodrom, BerlinMay 2nd - Palladium, CologneMay 3rd - TonHalle, MunichMay 6th - Arkea Arena, BordeauxMay 7th - Zenith, NantesMay 9th - Palacio de los Deportes de Granada, GranadaMay 10th - Sagres Campo Pequeno, LisbonMay 13th - P&J Arena, AberdeenMay 14th - O2 Academy, EdinburghMay 16th - O2 Brixton Academy, LondonMay 17th - O2 Brixton Academy, LondonMay 19th - O2 Academy, LeedsMay 20th - Academy, BirminghamMay 21st - Utilita Arena, CardiffMay 23rd - O2 City Hall, NewcastleMay 24th - O2 Apollo, Manchester



