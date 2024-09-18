Pixies Release New Track 'Motoroller'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Pixies share a new single, "Motoroller," the fourth new song to be released from their anticipated new studio album, The Night the Zombies
Came, due for release on October 25 via BMG. The single comes alongside the news that Pixies
will return to the UK and Europe
in April and May 2025 for a 20-date headline tour, including nine UK shows with two nights at London's O2 Brixton Academy.
Following its debut on Steve Lamacq's BBC Radio
6 Music
show last night, the dynamic "Motoroller" follows frontman and principal songwriter Black
Francis on a scooter ride across Berlin. Speaking on the track, Francis says: "This is one of those kinds of songs where there's little threads you can follow and they take you somewhere. But they're not required for the experience. You can just start fishing around in the lyrics, and maybe you won't find exactly what the story is, but you'll find a story related to the city of Berlin. So just have fun with the clues that are there."
"Motoroller" follows the previously released tracks "Oyster Beds," "You're So Impatient," "Que Sera, Sera," and "Chicken" - met by widespread acclaim, with The Times of London describing it as "Dark and dangerous" in the paper's Essential Tracks, and the Daily Telegraph citing a "new, darker direction" in their Songs of The Week. The UK's NME hailed it as "haunting," MOJO called it "delightfully ghoulish," and CLASH proclaimed it "Pixies at their blood-curdling best."
Pixies
will kick off their 2025 UK and European headline tour in Utrecht, Netherlands, on April 25, with performances across Belgium, Germany, France, Spain, and Portugal before arriving at the P&J Arena
in Aberdeen on May 13. The tour continues with nine dates across the UK at O2 Academy Edinburgh, two nights at London's O2 Brixton Academy, shows at O2 Academy, Leeds, Academy Birmingham, Cardiff's Utilita Arena, and Newcastle City Hall, before concluding at O2 Manchester on May 25.
Thirty-five years since their groundbreaking Platinum-certified album Doolittle catapulted the band into the UK Top Ten, and 20 years since their celebrated reformation at Coachella, Pixies
are deep into their second act, amid a creative purple patch.
The Night the Zombies
Came is Pixies' tenth album, if you count their classic 1987 4AD mini LP Come On Pilgrim, and the band's first new music since 2022's acclaimed Doggerel LP. Thirteen new songs that find Pixies
looking ahead to the most cinematic record of their career.
Druidism, apocalyptic shopping malls, medieval-themed restaurants, 12th-century poetic form, surf rock, gargoyles, bog people, and the distinctive dry drum sound of 1970's era Fleetwood Mac
are just some of the disparate wonders that inform the new songs.
The Night the Zombies
Came Tracklisting:
1 Primrose
2 You're So Impatient
3 Jane (The Night the Zombies
Came)
4 Chicken
5 Hypnotised
6 Johnny Good Man
7 Motoroller
8 I Hear You Mary
9 Oyster Beds
10 Mercy Me
11 Ernest Evans
12 Kings
of the Prairie
13 The Vegas
Suite
2024 Auckland and New Zealand Tour w/ Pearl
Jam:
November 8 - Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand [SOLD OUT]
November 10 - Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand
November 13 - Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia [SOLD OUT]
November 16 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia [SOLD OUT]
November 18 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
November 21 - Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia [SOLD OUT]
November 23 - Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia
2025 UK and European Headline Tour:
April 25th - TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht
April 26th - Lotto Arena, Antwerp
April 28th - Oosterport, Groningen
April 29th - 013, Tilburg
May 1st - Tempodrom, Berlin
May 2nd - Palladium, Cologne
May 3rd - TonHalle, Munich
May 6th - Arkea Arena, Bordeaux
May 7th - Zenith, Nantes
May 9th - Palacio de los Deportes de Granada, Granada
May 10th - Sagres Campo Pequeno, Lisbon
May 13th - P&J Arena, Aberdeen
May 14th - O2 Academy, Edinburgh
May 16th - O2 Brixton Academy, London
May 17th - O2 Brixton Academy, London
May 19th - O2 Academy, Leeds
May 20th - Academy, Birmingham
May 21st - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
May 23rd - O2 City Hall, Newcastle
May 24th - O2 Apollo, Manchester