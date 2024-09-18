My Morning Jacket Release New Anthem For The Times, 'Aren't We One?'



Hailed by The New York Times as "the kings of expand-your-mind, religious-experience rock," New York, NY (Top40 Charts) My Morning Jacket has announced the premiere of "Aren't We One?" a powerful new anthem available now via ATO Records. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Brendan O'Brien (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam), the track was co-written by My Morning Jacket's Jim James and Bo Koster with Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull."Music is the invisible architecture holding up the entire universe," says Jim James.. Music is the great reminder that life, despite its challenges, still brims with so much beauty. Music connects us back to the source -- the heartbeat of existence, the force of love that binds us all, that boundless ocean of cosmic energy."In these times of great confusion and shifting energies, let us remember love, equality, and unity. Let us move past the divide-and-conquer mentality holding us back and come together to uplift one another and heal our planet. A rainbow is the greatest example we have of this in life, where all of the diverse colors come together to form something much greater than they ever could have done on their own. No matter what walk of life one may stroll- who doesn't enjoy the majesty of a rainbow out in nature?! We are all part of that great ever-changing living rainbow called life.Let us act with compassion and listen to the heartbeat of the universe, the voice of conscience within our souls, guiding us towards peace, reminding us that we are all one… all part of the same love."Please help support organizations like @doctorswithoutborders, @amnesty, @glbctzn, and others fighting for a better world."Most importantly, register to VOTE and exercise your right to choose. Your voice matters. Every vote counts. Don't let your voice go unheard. In the upcoming election we believe in the leadership of @kamalaharris and @timwallz, who are working tirelessly to create a world of fairness, equality, and peace. Visit @headcountorg for information on registering to vote or voting in your area."The arrival of "Aren't We One?" heralds a special livestream event from current tourmates My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats benefitting HeadCount, the leading nonpartisan, non-profit organization dedicated to harnessing the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy. Presented in association with nugs.net, the two-night event will stream live in pro-shot 4K or HD from Nashville, TN's Ascend Amphitheater on September 18 and 19. Fans can watch live or on-demand exclusively on nugs.net/headcount with unlimited access through September 29, with 48 hours of on-demand replay available after starting playback. Discounted two-night bundles are available with single-night livestreams starting at just $19.99. Net proceeds from both livestreams will benefit HeadCount.Last week saw My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats embark on The Eye To Eye Tour, a very special co-headline run that will see both bands playing equal-length sets and swapping performance order with each show. The Eye To Eye Tour continues through the month, culminating at Raleigh, NC's Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on September 28. Complete details and performance order can be found at www.eyetoeyetour.com.In addition, My Morning Jacket are set for a wide range of headline dates and festival appearances including Lewisburg, WV's Healing Appalachia (September 19-21) and Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond (September 22). For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.mymorningjacket.com/events. My Morning Jacket recently announced the next edition of My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday, a three-night music vacation set for Miramar Beach, FL's Seascape Resort on April 3-5, 2025. A complete lineup will be announced soon. Tickets are on sale now exclusively at topeka.live/onebigholiday25. My Morning Jacket and the non-profit REVERB are partnering for the fourth consecutive year to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band will be supporting REVERB's climate portfolio which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry. For more, please visit reverb.org.MY MORNING JACKET - TOUR 2024:SEPTEMBER18 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ^19 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ^19-21 - Lewisburg, WV - Healing Appalachia *22 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond *24 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview ^26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center ^27 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion ^28 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^30 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre †OCTOBER1 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre †3 - Richmond, VA - Maymont #4 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Cain Park Evans Amphitheater #APRIL 20253-5 - Miramar Beach, FL - My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday '25^ The Eye To Eye Tour w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats* Festival Appearance† w/ Special Guest S.G. Goodman# w/ Special Guest Jade BirdHailed by The New York Times as "the kings of expand-your-mind, religious-experience rock," My Morning Jacket has undergone seismic transformations and restless explorations to grow from southern misfits to one of the most acclaimed and beloved bands of their generation. The band has released nine studio albums thus far, with 2008's Evil Urges, 2011's Circuital, and 2015's The Waterfall receiving three consecutive GRAMMY® Award nominations for "Best Alternative Album." 2020's The Waterfall II made history with the hit single, "Feel You," which reached #1 at Triple A radio outlets nationwide and on Billboard's "Adult Alternative Songs" chart - My Morning Jacket's first-ever #1 on a Billboard songs chart. Along the way, My Morning Jacket earned a reputation as a dynamic, life-altering live experience, building a devout worldwide fanbase through sold-out headline tours and top-billed festival sets. The band's most recent release, 2021's My Morning Jacket, saw them fusing their singular songcraft with the hypnotic intensity of their legendary live show more fully than ever before.



