The Rolling Stones Release Special First Anniversary Vinyl Of "Hackney Diamonds"





The new edition, available from November 29, marks a year since the Stones' first studio set of original material since 2005 was released. Hackney Diamonds charted at #1 in 19 territories around the world selling over a million units since release. Lead single 'Angry' was nominated for Best Rock Song at 2024's GRAMMY® Awards, whilst the single became the Stones first Top 40 single in the UK in 18 years. This year, the Stones thrilled American audiences with a Hackney Diamonds stadium tour across the US. The 2LP release features exclusive blue splatter effect vinyl discs and is available for pre order now.



Hackney Diamonds (Anniversary Edition) Tracklisting:

LP 1:

1. Angry

2. Get Close

3. Depending On You

4. Bite My Head Off

5. Whole Wide World

6. Dreamy Skies

7. Mess It Up

8. Live By The Sword

9. Driving Me Too Hard

10. Tell Me Straight

11. Sweet

12. Rolling Stone Blues



LP 2 - Live At Racket, NYC:

1. Shattered (Live at Racket, NYC)

2. Angry (Live at Racket, NYC)

3. Whole Wide World (Live at Racket, NYC)

4. Tumbling Dice (Live at Racket, NYC)

5. Bite My Head Off (Live at Racket, NYC)

6. Jumpin' Jack Flash (Live at Racket, NYC)

