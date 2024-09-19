k.d. Lang Talks With CBC News About Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame Induction





She spoke about the honor and her career on CBC News with The National's Ian Hanomansing. "Whether it was an original song or a spin on a classic, k.d. lang always brought originality to her music and her life," says the CBC News. You can watch that conversation here:



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "As you probably know, if you know anything about me, accolades and awards and record sales never mattered to me. I will say that this one is pretty meaningful," k.d. lang said following her induction into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and her first performance with her band the Reclines in 35 years, at the CCMA Awards ceremony in Edmonton on Saturday. "I started my career here. I was a performance artist here before I started the Reclines. So this city means a great deal to me, and coming back full circle to Edmonton wearing these boots and wearing this outfit, it's all very much rich with sentiment. I'm filled with absolute joy."She spoke about the honor and her career on CBC News with The National's Ian Hanomansing. "Whether it was an original song or a spin on a classic, k.d. lang always brought originality to her music and her life," says the CBC News. You can watch that conversation here:



