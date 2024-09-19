The Staves Share New Song "A Weird One," Ahead Of US Tour





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Staves have shared a new song, "A Weird One," which you can hear below and here. This follows last month's release of the song "Waiting for the Joy" and the announcement of a US acoustic tour for this fall, celebrating their spring 2024 album, All Now, which was released on Nonesuch Records in the US. Dates begin November 6, the day after the Presidential election, in Philadelphia and continue into Thanksgiving week, with stops in Brooklyn, Nashville, and Austin, among other cities. Tickets are on sale now."A rolling list of thoughts on one particular day; from the mundane to the existential," the Staves' Jessica and Camilla Staveley say of the new song. "A to-do list but with the underlying hum of grief and anxiety towards what the year ahead might bring." The band recorded the track during the All Now sessions with producer John Congleton (Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen).All Now emerged from a period of chaos, followed by a period of enforced quiet, for the band. The Staves released their third album Good Woman, an album of love and loss, in February 2021. "There was a delayed reaction to trauma and these big changes out of our control," says Jess of the period that came after Good Woman. The band - like the rest of us - were forced to sit with their thoughts, but also were still processing the death of their mother and other seismic changes: Emily had stepped away from the band to focus on motherhood, while Camilla reckoned with her own mental and physical health issues.



