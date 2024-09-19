Scottish Singer/Songwriter Griogair Releases Single & Video "2014" (Ft. Alan Cumming)"





Scottish singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Griogair Labhruidh is driven by a deep passion for preserving and celebrating his heritage. His distinct musical stylings merge Scottish Gaelic language, music, and cosmology with modern influences like analog boom-bap hip-hop and soul-inflected jazz, creating a truly unique sound. Griogair's acclaimed work includes his contributions to the Outlander soundtrack, his time spent as a member of the Afro Celt Sound System, and a BBC MG Alba Trad New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, visionary Scottish singer-songwriter Griogair (Griogair Labhruidh) releases his powerful new single "2014," featuring multi-award-winning actor Alan Cumming, who recently won an Emmy Award for Best Reality Host for his role on Peacock's The Traitors. This release, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Scottish independence referendum - a vote that failed to achieve independence - marks Griogair's first solo release in over 15 years.With its rich blend of traditional Gaelic influences, boom-bap hip-hop, and modern musical elements - including the distinctive sound of bagpipes, a nod to Griogair's long lineage of Scottish Highland pipers that adds a unique flavor to the composition - "2014" offers a satirical and scathing yet hopeful reflection on the aftermath of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum. It captures the disillusionment felt by many, while simultaneously celebrating the enduring spirit of Scotland.Inspired by the style of traditional Gaelic poetry and contemporary rap, "2014" draws from traditional poets like Alasdair Mac Mhaighstir Alasdair (Alexander MacDonald), Màiri Mhòr nan Òran (Mary MacPherson or Big Mary of the Songs) - both known for their powerful words of defiance against authority. It features complex poetic meters and verbal siubhlaichean ("runs"), reminiscent of the great Gaelic storytellers, which Griogair compares to the improvisational style of jazz legend John Coltrane.The track, a first glimpse of Griogair's forthcoming solo album, is accompanied by a music video directed by Edinburgh filmmaker Sandy Butler. Watch it below:Griogair and Cumming's collaboration vividly brings to life their shared vision of a progressive, and independent Scotland, with lyrics that challenge complacency and call for awareness:"They were tellin those crazy lies / No surprise, promise was a fabrication / So when you're hearin them speak, beware I do declare / You gotta check the information."Reflecting on their collaboration, Griogair shares, "In 2021, I had the opportunity to work on Channel Four's hit TV series, Lost in Scotland, with Alan who showed a keen interest in my ideas about music, culture, and the journey that inspired my record. Collaborating with Alan to record vocals for '2014' gave us both the chance to express our shared vision for a progressive independent Scotland that can build bridges through its rich cultural heritage."Alan Cumming adds: "I am a huge fan of Griogair's music and his work to keep the Gaelic language vibrant and present. So, when he asked me to collaborate with him on this song, I jumped at the chance. As a supporter of independence, I share his frustration and the song's frustration about the false promises the Scottish people were made right before the 2014 referendum. I see this song as both a warning about the lengths Westminster will go to delude us and also a rallying call to reignite our independent spirit."Scottish singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Griogair Labhruidh is driven by a deep passion for preserving and celebrating his heritage. His distinct musical stylings merge Scottish Gaelic language, music, and cosmology with modern influences like analog boom-bap hip-hop and soul-inflected jazz, creating a truly unique sound. Griogair's acclaimed work includes his contributions to the Outlander soundtrack, his time spent as a member of the Afro Celt Sound System, and a BBC MG Alba Trad Music Award for traditional Gaelic singing. Griogair's music is an expression of cultural reclamation and resistance. From his roots in the Highlands to cross-cultural collaborations on the global stage, his music captures a decade of artistic exploration, blending indigenous Gaelic musical concepts with eclectic contemporary arrangements.



