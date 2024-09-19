Jutes Releases Anthemic New Single "Holy Ghost"





The Canadian native is set to release his sophomore album, 'Sleepyhead' summer of 2025. The album features his single and title track, "Sleepyhead," which is currently the fastest-growing song of his career, boasting over 100,000 streams daily. The track has accumulated over 10 million streams to date and is climbing at Alt radio rising into the top 33. "Sleepyhead" has been featured on Spotify's top editorial playlists including "Allure," "The New Alt" and "New Noise," solidifying Jutes as one of music's most exciting artists of 2024. For more information on Jutes, visit jutesmusic.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ottawa-via-LA rock/pop Jutes' drops his newest single, "Holy Ghost," today, September 18th. This track continues the story of his most recent release, " Vertigo " which explored the poignant theme of someone facing the transition into the afterlife, reflecting on their final moments on Earth.Produced by frequent collaborators Keith Sorrells (Demi Lovato, Alessia Cara) and Alex Niceforo (John Legend, Rita Ora) of The Orphanage, "Holy Ghost" tells an abstract story of unrequited love. The song captures the powerful intensity of Deftones and Linkin Park while blending it with the melodic flair of Maroon 5, showcasing Jutes' signature rock sound and dynamic vocals. The track offers a nostalgic nod to early 2000s punk and emo.Listen to "Holy Ghost" below:"'Holy Ghost' is like an extension of my last song 'Vertigo.' 'Vertigo' is about someone who's dying and coming to terms with it," explains Jutes. "'Holy Ghost' is about a fallen angel coming back to earth and falling in love with someone who doesn't even know they're there."The Canadian native is set to release his sophomore album, 'Sleepyhead' summer of 2025. The album features his single and title track, "Sleepyhead," which is currently the fastest-growing song of his career, boasting over 100,000 streams daily. The track has accumulated over 10 million streams to date and is climbing at Alt radio rising into the top 33. "Sleepyhead" has been featured on Spotify's top editorial playlists including "Allure," "The New Alt" and "New Noise," solidifying Jutes as one of music's most exciting artists of 2024. For more information on Jutes, visit jutesmusic.com.



