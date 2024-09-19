Reggie Bush And TravisMathew Launch "Decades In The Making" - The Second Drop Of The Reggie Bush Collection





Built for the modern Renaissance Man, Bush's second collection features 10 styles in a variety of new, mix-and-match colorways-mauve wine, dark olive, total eclipse and heather gray-designed for a seamless, stylish transition between work and play-and hand-selected by the legend himself. Derived from his electrifying athleticism and iconic outfit pairings, Bush's second collection with TravisMathew pairs his fashion-forward style-and lifestyle-with the brand's signature performance benefits, and emerges as a new, bold collection of activewear polos, shorts, joggers, hats and more. The second collection is now available in TravisMathew stores and online.



Bush - who was named a TravisMathew ambassador in 2023 - is the current face of their Made to Meet the Moment brand campaign, plus has appeared in their Cloud Collection, Heater Series, Outerwear and Legacy Denim campaigns. Bush and his active lifestyle seamlessly align with TravisMathew's versatile product options (lifestyle, golf, performance wear, and transitional clothes to take you in between activities).



Reggie Bush is one of the most electrifying football players of all time, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2005 and playing a pivotal role in the USC Trojans' national championship victory. His exceptional agility on the field made him a formidable threat both as a running back and a receiver. Over the course of his NFL career - where he won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints - Bush became known for his dynamic playing style and his ability to make game-changing plays. Beyond the football field, Bush is a true trendsetter, known for his unique outfit pairing and style intuition. He has also been recognized for his philanthropy and charitable efforts, particularly in the areas of education and children's health. With an impressive legacy in the sport and a commitment to making a positive impact off the field, Reggie Bush's influence extends far beyond the game of football. In April 2024, Bush celebrated the reinstatement of his Heisman Trophy.



With a focus on versatility, TravisMathew creates products that are crafted to make you look and feel your best, no matter the activity. Inspired by Southern California's laidback yet active lifestyle, each design leaves you confident, comfortable, and capable—fitting in while standing out. Discover everyday apparel crafted to achieve the perfect balance between innovative design and superior style. For any and every activity.

Instagram: instagram.com/reggiebush/

Twitter: twitter.com/reggiebush New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Football legend and golf enthusiast Reggie Bush exemplifies style and performance, and today (Sept. 18) he and leading lifestyle performance apparel brand TravisMathew announce 'Decades in the Making,' the second collection of The Reggie Bush Collection by TravisMathew.Built for the modern Renaissance Man, Bush's second collection features 10 styles in a variety of new, mix-and-match colorways-mauve wine, dark olive, total eclipse and heather gray-designed for a seamless, stylish transition between work and play-and hand-selected by the legend himself. Derived from his electrifying athleticism and iconic outfit pairings, Bush's second collection with TravisMathew pairs his fashion-forward style-and lifestyle-with the brand's signature performance benefits, and emerges as a new, bold collection of activewear polos, shorts, joggers, hats and more. The second collection is now available in TravisMathew stores and online.Bush - who was named a TravisMathew ambassador in 2023 - is the current face of their Made to Meet the Moment brand campaign, plus has appeared in their Cloud Collection, Heater Series, Outerwear and Legacy Denim campaigns. Bush and his active lifestyle seamlessly align with TravisMathew's versatile product options (lifestyle, golf, performance wear, and transitional clothes to take you in between activities).Reggie Bush is one of the most electrifying football players of all time, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2005 and playing a pivotal role in the USC Trojans' national championship victory. His exceptional agility on the field made him a formidable threat both as a running back and a receiver. Over the course of his NFL career - where he won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints - Bush became known for his dynamic playing style and his ability to make game-changing plays. Beyond the football field, Bush is a true trendsetter, known for his unique outfit pairing and style intuition. He has also been recognized for his philanthropy and charitable efforts, particularly in the areas of education and children's health. With an impressive legacy in the sport and a commitment to making a positive impact off the field, Reggie Bush's influence extends far beyond the game of football. In April 2024, Bush celebrated the reinstatement of his Heisman Trophy.With a focus on versatility, TravisMathew creates products that are crafted to make you look and feel your best, no matter the activity. Inspired by Southern California's laidback yet active lifestyle, each design leaves you confident, comfortable, and capable—fitting in while standing out. Discover everyday apparel crafted to achieve the perfect balance between innovative design and superior style. For any and every activity.Instagram: instagram.com/reggiebush/Twitter: twitter.com/reggiebush



