RnB 19 September, 2024

Nikki Hayes Unveils Soulful New Single Above Trees"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising R&B star Nikki Hayes just released her highly anticipated single "Above Trees," an introspective love song she wrote from a place of self-love and acceptance.
Showcasing Nikki's signature blend of heartfelt lyrics and enchanting vocals, the captivating new track draws inspiration from R&B greats like Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, and Toni Braxton. Functioning as a love song to herself, Nikki shared, "It's a song where I could say everything I've wanted to say, and hear everything I've wanted to hear. When we give ourselves our love, we learn that every bit of love comes from within — whether for ourselves, another person, or anything else."

Offering a soothing and introspective journey for listeners, the track invites exploration into themes of comfort, healing, and personal growth. With ethereal production from Joe Capo Kent and influences from artists like Daniel Caesar and D4VD, the song encapsulates Nikki's journey of self-discovery and resilience through its powerful narrative and vocals.

"ABOVE TREES" LYRICS (SNEAK PEAK):
Let me take care of you
Till I fill all the air of you
I know that it's law to love you
And no one can take it from you

I could write you a love song every day
I could rest in your face
I could drown in your ways

Chicago-born Nikki Hayes has made a significant mark in the modern R&B scene with her enchanting voice and fearless dedication. Her journey started at Studio One Dance Chicago at six years old and evolved through her acceptance into the iconic Walt Whitman & the Soul Children of Chicago. Over the years, Nikki has worked with Grammy-winning artists and producers, and her covers and singles have earned critical acclaim and industry recognition.

Nikki's debut solo single in 2016, "Chance of Rain," led to collaborations with prominent figures such as Vic Mensa, Malik Yusef and Ye Ali. Her eclectic repertoire, including tracks like the award-nominated "Move," has garnered praise from various media outlets and secured placements in popular TV shows like CW-TV's "​​​​All American" and ABC-TV's "For Life."

Currently based in Arizona, Nikki continues to captivate audiences with her soulful and dynamic sound. Her latest single, "Above Trees," is a testament to her artistic growth and unwavering commitment to authenticity.






