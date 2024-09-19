Megan Burtt Releases 'Drugstore Brand' Music Video





"Drugstore Brand" delves into the complex interplay of self-worth and societal expectations. With a keen eye for detail and a sharp lyrical edge, Burtt navigates the precarious balance between ambition and contentment. The song grapples with the internal dialogue that questions the value of our achievements and the relentless pursuit of something more - something deemed 'special'. It challenges the listener to consider the merit in living a 'small' life, free from the burdens of perpetual ladder-climbing.



The song's inception is as captivating as its message. During a serendipitous session in Nashville, Burtt and her friend, the illustrious Anthony Da Costa, found themselves sharing new material. Da Costa's impromptu guitar riff became the heartbeat of "Drugstore Brand," his deft musicianship perfectly capturing the song's gritty essence. Burtt's quick-thinking to record the session on her voice memos preserved a moment of pure, unfiltered creativity, embedding it into the very fabric of the track.



Megan returns with "



The journey to " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soulful Singer-Songwriter Megan Burtt has released her latest single, "Drugstore Brand," from her much-anticipated album " Witness ". Written on a sweltering New York night which saw the birth of two songs in one feverish burst of creativity, "Drugstore Brand" marks a pivotal moment in Burtt's artistic journey - a moment of raw, unvarnished honesty. Burtt recalls the frenetic energy of that July evening, where the intoxicating high of creativity led her to pen both "Drugstore Brand" and her album track "Other Woman" in quick succession. "It's hot as hell in New York tonight…" she sings, encapsulating the chaotic allure of a city that simultaneously exhilarates and exhausts. New York, with its sleepless streets and endless possibilities, served as both a muse and a crucible for Burtt, forging songs that are as reflective as they are resonant."Drugstore Brand" delves into the complex interplay of self-worth and societal expectations. With a keen eye for detail and a sharp lyrical edge, Burtt navigates the precarious balance between ambition and contentment. The song grapples with the internal dialogue that questions the value of our achievements and the relentless pursuit of something more - something deemed 'special'. It challenges the listener to consider the merit in living a 'small' life, free from the burdens of perpetual ladder-climbing.The song's inception is as captivating as its message. During a serendipitous session in Nashville, Burtt and her friend, the illustrious Anthony Da Costa, found themselves sharing new material. Da Costa's impromptu guitar riff became the heartbeat of "Drugstore Brand," his deft musicianship perfectly capturing the song's gritty essence. Burtt's quick-thinking to record the session on her voice memos preserved a moment of pure, unfiltered creativity, embedding it into the very fabric of the track.Megan returns with " Witness ", her first solo album in years, showcasing her evolution as an artist and storyteller. Known for her compelling melodies and evocative lyrics, Burtt has garnered accolades including winning the prestigious Kerrville NewFolk Competition and captivating audiences with the all-redhead roots band Gingerbomb.The journey to " Witness " was long and fraught with challenges. Burtt faced delays due to illness and false starts, but these obstacles only deepened her resolve to create music that is both deeply personal and universally resonant. The turning point came when she decided to stop evading the truth in her songwriting. "I discovered that's a side of myself I like as a songwriter," Burtt reveals. "It's become a sensibility that I know how to rest in." This newfound honesty is palpable throughout " Witness ". With songs like "Drugstore Brand", Burtt (who self-produced the album) tackles weighty topics with unfailing vulnerability.



