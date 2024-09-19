Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 19 September, 2024

Megan Burtt Releases 'Drugstore Brand' Music Video

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
505 entries in 26 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
397 entries in 26 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
396 entries in 22 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
267 entries in 21 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
243 entries in 20 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
334 entries in 25 charts
Good Luck, Babe!
Chappell Roan
201 entries in 16 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
444 entries in 22 charts
Million Dollar Baby
Tommy Richman
262 entries in 21 charts
Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter
218 entries in 21 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
281 entries in 18 charts
Belong Together
Mark Ambor
257 entries in 16 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
184 entries in 3 charts
Gata Only
Floyymenor & Cris MJ
296 entries in 15 charts
Megan Burtt Releases 'Drugstore Brand' Music Video
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soulful Singer-Songwriter Megan Burtt has released her latest single, "Drugstore Brand," from her much-anticipated album "Witness". Written on a sweltering New York night which saw the birth of two songs in one feverish burst of creativity, "Drugstore Brand" marks a pivotal moment in Burtt's artistic journey - a moment of raw, unvarnished honesty. Burtt recalls the frenetic energy of that July evening, where the intoxicating high of creativity led her to pen both "Drugstore Brand" and her album track "Other Woman" in quick succession. "It's hot as hell in New York tonight…" she sings, encapsulating the chaotic allure of a city that simultaneously exhilarates and exhausts. New York, with its sleepless streets and endless possibilities, served as both a muse and a crucible for Burtt, forging songs that are as reflective as they are resonant.

"Drugstore Brand" delves into the complex interplay of self-worth and societal expectations. With a keen eye for detail and a sharp lyrical edge, Burtt navigates the precarious balance between ambition and contentment. The song grapples with the internal dialogue that questions the value of our achievements and the relentless pursuit of something more - something deemed 'special'. It challenges the listener to consider the merit in living a 'small' life, free from the burdens of perpetual ladder-climbing.

The song's inception is as captivating as its message. During a serendipitous session in Nashville, Burtt and her friend, the illustrious Anthony Da Costa, found themselves sharing new material. Da Costa's impromptu guitar riff became the heartbeat of "Drugstore Brand," his deft musicianship perfectly capturing the song's gritty essence. Burtt's quick-thinking to record the session on her voice memos preserved a moment of pure, unfiltered creativity, embedding it into the very fabric of the track.

Megan returns with "Witness", her first solo album in years, showcasing her evolution as an artist and storyteller. Known for her compelling melodies and evocative lyrics, Burtt has garnered accolades including winning the prestigious Kerrville NewFolk Competition and captivating audiences with the all-redhead roots band Gingerbomb.

The journey to "Witness" was long and fraught with challenges. Burtt faced delays due to illness and false starts, but these obstacles only deepened her resolve to create music that is both deeply personal and universally resonant. The turning point came when she decided to stop evading the truth in her songwriting. "I discovered that's a side of myself I like as a songwriter," Burtt reveals. "It's become a sensibility that I know how to rest in." This newfound honesty is palpable throughout "Witness". With songs like "Drugstore Brand", Burtt (who self-produced the album) tackles weighty topics with unfailing vulnerability.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0061450 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044331550598145 secs