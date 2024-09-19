Chappell Roan Stuns At 2024 VMAs Red Carpet With Medieval Look, Colored Contacts

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards has once again proven that it's at the forefront of the latest and greatest in music.

From the star-studded crowd and outstanding performances to the breathtaking red carpet looks, the awards night, televised across 150 countries globally, featured some truly iconic moments in pop culture. Among the stars who graced the VMA stage and red carpet was Chappell Roan, who captivated the audience with a stellar performance and her medieval red carpet look.

Roan, who's been enjoying a boom in popularity over the summer, has shown the world that she knows a thing or two about serving looks and setting the stage on fire - literally - with her performance. With a medieval-themed outfit and eye-catching makeup, there's definitely nothing casual about Roan's red carpet look. Here's a closer look at the Midwest Princess' 2024 VMA outfit, debut award show performance, and unforgettable win:

Medieval red carpet look

Roan's red carpet look was inspired by her "medieval royal fantasy visions," according to her makeup artist Andrew Dahling. To make this fantasy come to life, Roan wore a floor-length sheer dress, steel-colored nails shaped like daggers, metal cuffs, and even held a medieval sword. Her red hair was transformed into a soft wave with intricate braids. For her makeup, Roan's glam team relied heavily on MAC essentials - from matte foundation and white paint stick to red lipstick - to give the star a porcelain base with pencil-thin brows.

Roan exercised her flair for the dramatic down to the tiniest details. The artist's colored contacts made her normally blue-gray eyes look heterochromatic - one was gray, while the other was hazel. Although popular colored contact lens brands AIR OPTIX and DAILIES can help anyone achieve the same effect, Roan's whole look seemed natural, creating an almost vampire-like vibe with her white mascara and completing her otherworldly aura. This attention to detail is key to making Roan's onstage persona shine. Even her performance showcased her commitment to selling medieval fantasy, which is impressive, considering how hard it is to move when wearing heavy armor.

Unforgettable performance

Aside from her outfit on the red carpet, the singer had more in store for her fans and viewers worldwide. On the same night, Roan delivered a major award show debut performance of her breakout song Good Luck, Babe!, which was her first top-ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It was packed with a full-on theatrical set, with Roan performing in a suit of armor and chainmail with her backup dancers dressed as medieval knights. Her fiery performance became instantly unforgettable when she stepped out and shot a crossbow into a castle prop, setting the stage on fire before singing her iconic single.

Rising career

What truly made the night unforgettable for Roan and her fans was when she won this year's Best New Artist award, joining the ranks of Ice Spice, Dove Cameron, and Olivia Rodrigo, who previously won the category. The pop icon was nominated for three other categories: Best Trending Video for HOT TO GO!, Song of the Summer (Good Luck, Babe!), and MTV Push Performance of the Year for Red Wine Supernova. After a decade in the industry, Roan is finally getting her flowers following the success of her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

This year's VMAs was a phenomenal night for Roan, who has taken her fans' and worldwide audiences' hearts hot to go. From her medieval outfit and major performance to her first-ever MTV VMA Award, Roan has proven why she is an ultimate Femininomenon in her own right.

Photo credit: Rolling Stone on Instagram.