News
Tour Dates 20 September, 2024

Kylie Announces Highly Anticipated 'Tension Tour' For 2025

Submit your news, get featured!

Kylie Announces Highly Anticipated 'Tension Tour' For 2025
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kylie today announces her highly anticipated 'Tension Tour' for 2025, which will see the global icon perform in cities across the globe and is set to be Kylie's biggest tour since 2011.

Opening in Kylie's home country, Australia, the world tour will then head into Asia and reach the UK in May, with more countries and dates to be announced over the coming weeks including Europe and North and South America.

Kylie said: "I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025. I can't wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It's been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!"

The UK dates announced for the 'Tension Tour' 2025 are:
Fri 16 May Glasgow OVO Hydro
Sat 17 May Newcastle Utilita Arena
Mon 19 May Manchester AO Arena
Thurs 22 May Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Fri 23 May Sheffield Utilita Arena
Mon 26 May London The O2
Tues 27 May London The O2
Fri 30 May Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Sat 31 May Birmingham bp pulse LIVE
Tickets for the UK dates will go on general sale at 10am Friday 27th September. Please visit Kylie.com for more information on tickets for the 'Tension Tour'.

'Tension II' - a brand new collection of 13 songs - will be released on 18th October via BMG and is available to pre-order here: https://amzn.to/3ZuHlSg
The high energy, high octane partner of the Number 1 album and global smash 'Tension', sees Kylie head further into the electronic space, and is packed full of dance floor anthems. The record includes nine brand new Kylie studio tracks plus the latest dance hit 'Edge of Saturday Night' with The Blessed Madonna as well as the collaborations with Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, and Sia.

Full track listing for the album is:
Lights Camera Action
Taboo
Someone For Me
Good As Gone
Kiss Bang Bang
Diamonds
Hello
Dance To The Music
Shoulda Left Ya
Edge Of Saturday Night (with The Blessed Madonna)
My Oh My (with Bebe Rexha & Tove Lo)
Midnight Ride (with Orville Peck & Diplo)
Dance Alone (with Sia)

Lead single from the new collection 'Lights Camera Action' will be released on 27th September.
Kylie said: "The Tension era has been so special to me... I can't possibly let it be over just yet! Welcome to 'Tension II'."
2024 has already seen Kylie take home the Global Icon Award at the BRITs, win the Best Pop Dance Recording Grammy for the smash hit, 'Padam Padam', attend the Met Gala, complete her inaugural Las Vegas Residency, perform at WeHo Pride and release a series of high profile collaborations. July saw Kylie perform an awe-inspiring and critically lauded headline show at London's BST Hyde Park. Described by The Guardian as "a glorious celebration of pop perfection" (5) and by Metro as "outrageously good" (5), Rolling Stone's 5* review said: "This pop queen's London takeover proves her unchallengeable place atop the throne remains perfectly intact." Kylie released her Number 1 album 'Tension' in September 2023 which has now surpassed 500,000 sales worldwide and nearing half a billion streams.






