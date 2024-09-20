"Blazing Heart" By BATME & Oliviya Nicole Is A Powerful Anthem About Overcoming Doubt And Rising From The Shadows





"Blazing Heart" is available now on all major streaming platforms. Stay connected with BATME for more updates and the upcoming music video release. VALENCIA, SPAIN (Top40 Charts) Electronic music producer BATME has released his latest single, "Blazing Heart," featuring vocalist Oliviya Nicole. This new Dance-Pop track delivers a powerful message about overcoming doubt and rising above challenges, striking a chord with anyone fighting to be seen and heard."Blazing Heart" takes listeners on a journey from the shadows to the stars. The lyrics explore themes of resilience, strength, and triumph, with lines like "Rising from the ashes, I'm breaking through / No longer silent, I've got a point to prove." It's a song for those who have faced adversity and have come out stronger on the other side. BATME says, "It's personal. This track is about proving the doubters wrong and pushing forward, no matter the obstacles."BATME and Oliviya Nicole first connected online, and their partnership has produced a dynamic result. "Oliviya's voice added a whole new layer to this track," says BATME. "I wrote the music, melody, and lyrics, and she brought them to life in a way that was both powerful and authentic." With Oliviya's growing presence on Spotify, the collaboration showcases a blend of emerging talents."Blazing Heart" stands out for its mix of cutting-edge production techniques and dance-pop appeal. BATME's signature use of granular synthesizers and his trusty Moog synths gives the track a rich, textured sound. "I've always been inspired by pushing boundaries in production," he explains. While the track has a mainstream feel, the innovative use of sound creates something fresh and experimental.Set to be released alongside the track on September 20, 2024, the CGI music video for "Blazing Heart" will bring the song's themes to life through stunning visuals. Directed and produced by BATME, the video features Michelangelo's statue of David in a dramatic sequence of destruction, rebirth, and cosmic exploration. "The video is a metaphor for breaking free from constraints and showing the world what you're made of," BATME shares.With over 2,500 Instagram followers and a steadily growing global presence, BATME is launching an international marketing campaign to promote "Blazing Heart." This campaign includes the highly anticipated music video that will premiere on YouTube simultaneously with the song's release. "This release represents my next step as an artist, and I'm excited to see how far it will go," says BATME."Blazing Heart" is available now on all major streaming platforms. Stay connected with BATME for more updates and the upcoming music video release.



