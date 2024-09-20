Gale Forces (Ft. Ex-Member Of Engine Kid, This White Light, Current Member Of Awolnation) Releases New Single "Last Man Under The Moon" (b/w "Scabland")





LA's alternative rock 4-piece Gale Forces will release the new single "Last Man Under The Moon" (b/w "Scabland") on



"Last Man Under the Moon" harkens to man's days before modern convenience was at our fingertips; when ones senses were heightened to the extreme, out of sheer survival. And that perhaps this was a more idyllic state of man. The song will be accompanied by an acoustic interlude track titled "Scabland."



The video was crafted with the band's frequent collaborator and animator Arturo Baston aka "A Bass-Tone" (Barcelona). The video takes specific lines from the song and crafts a two part story. First of a night run for a clan of hunter-gatherers; followed by a motif of a father discovering the psychedelic affects of mescaline while his family plays out a musical ritual under his hallucinations in the sky.



"Pulls influence from the angularity of Iggy Pop and peak-era Stoner Rock, while blending their punk and alternative roots with adventurous vocal deliveries and soaring melodic guitar leads." Peter Forslund, Gale Forces continue to explore the heavier side of their influences, with their latest single 'Last Man Under the Moon'. Which dabbles in lower guitar tunings, and sparser arrangements reminiscent of peak-era Stoner Rock, and Black Sabbath.




