News
Gale Forces (Ft. Ex-Member Of Engine Kid, This White Light, Current Member Of Awolnation) Releases New Single "Last Man Under The Moon" (b/w "Scabland")

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Pulls influence from the angularity of Iggy Pop and peak-era Stoner Rock, while blending their punk and alternative roots with adventurous vocal deliveries and soaring melodic guitar leads."

LA's alternative rock 4-piece Gale Forces will release the new single "Last Man Under The Moon" (b/w "Scabland") on September 13.

"Last Man Under the Moon" harkens to man's days before modern convenience was at our fingertips; when ones senses were heightened to the extreme, out of sheer survival. And that perhaps this was a more idyllic state of man. The song will be accompanied by an acoustic interlude track titled "Scabland."

The video was crafted with the band's frequent collaborator and animator Arturo Baston aka "A Bass-Tone" (Barcelona). The video takes specific lines from the song and crafts a two part story. First of a night run for a clan of hunter-gatherers; followed by a motif of a father discovering the psychedelic affects of mescaline while his family plays out a musical ritual under his hallucinations in the sky.

Gale Forces was formed by Jade Devitt in 2014. After cutting his teeth in the 90's Seattle music scene as drummer of Engine Kid (Revelation Records), and later as a member of This White Light (2017-2019) with Greg Anderson of Sunn O))) (who released a 2-song EP produced by Josh Homme) Jade set out on a new musical experience as frontman. The release of the self-titled 5 song EP Gale Forces in 2014, and full-length 'Strawberry Peak' in 2017 (both largely solo efforts with Jade playing all the instruments) was followed by 2023's 'Highlights of Existence' when the band became a collaborative effort with Jade teaming up with guitarist and producer Gabe Van Benschoten (Mossbreaker), and fellow Seattle alumni Isaac Carpenter (Awolnation, Adam Lambert) on drums. Now with the addition of bassist Peter Forslund, Gale Forces continue to explore the heavier side of their influences, with their latest single 'Last Man Under the Moon'. Which dabbles in lower guitar tunings, and sparser arrangements reminiscent of peak-era Stoner Rock, and Black Sabbath.






