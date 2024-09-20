Top40-Charts.com
20 September, 2024

LLOREN Grapples With Societal Expectations With Haunting New Single "Mad Woman"

LLOREN Grapples With Societal Expectations With Haunting New Single "Mad Woman"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After years of making cinematic music for film & TV, British pop singer LLOREN is limbering up to release her dream pop debut album "It's Always Sunny in LA" very soon.
New single "Mad Woman" is a haunting track that channels the dark dreamy allure of the likes of Lana Del Rey. With its relatable lyrics and stunning guitar licks that, the song explores the fine line women have to toe in order to be taken seriously, that they won't be liked if they are emotional or express anger or all the things a man is able to do freely without being labelled as mad and hysterical. The melancholic melodies underscore the pain and defiance of a woman grappling with societal expectations, while the eerie, cinematic soundscapes evoke a haunting sense.

The track follows recent single "The One", which saw LLOREN featured by prestigious music tastemakers The Line Of Best Fit and gain airplay from Radio X's John Kennedy. While previous singles "Like This" and "California Daydream" saw her interviewed by Diva Magazine and Celebmix, with the video for "Like This" winning a Telly Award in the US and also being nominated for a prestigious Leo Award in Canada.

Produced by Daniel Pashman (Little Monarch, Gold Brother, Ellee Duke), the track is a more slow-burning and stripped back piece, with poignant calming atmospheres that wash over the listener and LLOREN's soft yearning vocals speaking tenderly from experience.

The former Voice finalist is going from strength to strength with her music recently featuring in Grey's Anatomy, The L Word, 1923, Wish, The Company You Keep, Made In Chelsea, over 20 uses in Love Island UK as well as plenty on Love Island USA and more. LLOREN's rich, versatile vocal, emotional melodies and cinematic, powerful contemporary inspired compositions have been embraced heavily by the sync/TV/trailer music world since her 2019 debut single 'Into The Fire', which also saw her invited to join American artist Fleurie on her first European tour. During the tour, she also caught the eyes of promoters who invited her back to open for household names Johannes Oerding and Michael Patrick Kelly and an audience of 10000 people.

In the UK, LLOREN is no stranger to the annual PRIDE celebrations having played both Manchester and London where she headlined the women's stage and has entertained crowds over 10000. She has also toured with Canadian artist Mauvey with whom she collaborated with on the track 'Pillow', performing it at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend as well as the Isle Of Wight Festival 2023.






