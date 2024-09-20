Hip-Hop Icon, MC Lyte Returns With Long-Awaited Album, "1 Of 1" After A Decade Of Anticipation!





Executive produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Warryn Campbell of My Block Records, "1 of 1" masterfully blends the essence of old-school hip-hop with contemporary rhythms, bridging generations through sound. Featuring an all-star lineup that includes music legends like Stevie Wonder,

"The journey of making this album was filled with love, gratitude, and unity," shares MC Lyte. "It's a reflection of hip-hop's power to bring people together, and I'm honored to have such incredible artists join me for this project."



From Mary Mary's soulful harmonies to Common's lyrical prowess, "1 of 1" is an album rich in musical diversity. The incredible producer line up consists of Warryn Campbell, Nottz Da Ruler, Easy Moe B, DJ Scratch, King Of Chill and new comer Koncept. With additional appearances from hip-hop greats like



More than just an album, "1 of 1" is a cultural milestone, showcasing MC Lyte's unique voice and reminding the world why she's one of the most revered figures in music and entertainment. With over three decades of groundbreaking contributions — from being the first female rapper to earn a gold single, to her commanding presence on stage and screen — MC Lyte's legacy is stronger than ever.



With hard-hitting tracks, soulful melodies, and powerful messages, "1 of 1" marks the grand return of a true hip-hop legend. Prepare to experience the next chapter in MC Lyte's extraordinary career on



Earlier this summer, MC LYTE received an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Humanitarianism for her contributions to the arts along with The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



MC LYTE - a legend in music and entertainment - is a pioneering artist and a formidable actress in television and film. Her most recent acting credits include ANGEL, whereby Lyte takes on the role of Detective Monroe, Viacom's Hip Hop Family Christmas, B.E.T.'s Favorite Son's Christmas, a series regular on last year's New York Undercover pilot (a reboot of the original Dick Wolf series), and she has recurred on

film roles include acclaimed Sundance Winner Patti Cakes, the Universal hit Girls Trip; Bad Hair, from

Longoria. She has taken on the show Creator & Executive Producer role alongside Lynn Richardson & Bentley Evans for AMC/ALLBLK TV's sitcom, "Partners In Rhyme." Recently, MC Lyte made her awardwinning directorial debut with a feature short film, Break Up In Love, that garnered several awards during the festival season. This past spring, MC Lyte joined the cast of ONE NIGHT STAY, a thriller set to film this spring in New Jersey. MC Lyte is the Executive Producer of the Netflix docuseries, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop.



MC LYTE is an iconic trailblazing Rapper and D.J. Her groundbreaking music career spans 30 years. This Hip Hop LEGEND was the first female rapper ever to be nominated for a Grammy Award and has received honors and acknowledgments from organizations such as the B.E.T.'s I AM HIP HOP award, A.D.C.O.L.O.R., B.E.T.H.E.R.,

received the Pioneers of Hip-Hop Honor from the Recording



Lyte is the first rap artist to perform at Carnegie Hall and the first female artist to earn a gold single. A true leader in the music industry, MC LYTE has also performed at the Kennedy Center Honors and the

White House for President Barack Obama. MC LYTE serves on the Kennedy Center's Hip Hop Culture Council and, in partnership with the Center, produces an annual event, "I AM WOMAN," to celebrate

women in Hip Hop.



In addition to a busy on-screen career, MC Lyte has several television and film projects — both scripted and unscripted — in various stages of development. She serves as the C.E.O. of Sunni Gyrl, Inc., a full service entertainment management and production firm that provides Executive leadership and customized celebrity/artist support, development, and management strategies; brand development and management; wealth maintenance; community affairs and outreach; & production / creative services.

Her voice work is also well known and admired, representing dozens of Fortune 500 companies and serving as the voice of the B.E.T. Awards, Emmys, Grammys, Comcast, N.F.L. Superbowl's Halftime show, Dell, N.B.A., Coca Cola, and the N.A.A.C.P. Image Awards.



As an author, motivational speaker, and philanthropist, MC LYTE has written books and speaks globally on many inspiring topics, from her vast knowledge of the entertainment and hip-hop industries to

